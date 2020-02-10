PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of 2020 Presidential Primary Election
The 2020 Presidential Primary Election will be held in Chaffee County, Colorado, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Democratic Party and the Republican Party are the only political parties participating in the 2020 Presidential Primary Election.
Eligible Voters: Only unaffiliated voters, and voters affiliated with the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, may vote in the 2020 Presidential Primary Election.
Mail Ballots: Beginning on February 10, 2020, the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder will send a mail ballot packet to every active voter who is affiliated with the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, and to every active unaffiliated voter. The content of each voter’s mail ballot packet will depend on his or her affiliation status. (See Affiliation Rules below). To be counted, mail ballots must be returned to and in the hands of the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder no later than 7:00 pm on Election Day, March 3, 2020. Postmarks do not count.
Polling Locations: Until 7:00 pm on Election Day, eligible individuals may also visit a Voter Service and Polling Center and register to vote for the first time, update their existing voter registration records, request issuance of original or replacement mail ballot packets, or vote in-person on accessible voting devices, at the following location(s), dates and times:
Chaffee County Clerk’s Office – 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO
Monday through Friday February 24th to March 2nd, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday February 29th, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Buena Vista Elections Office – 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista, CO
Monday, March 2nd , 2020 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Drop-off Locations: Eligible voters may also return their voted mail ballots no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day by depositing them in a drop-box at the following locations, and during the following dates and times:
Chaffee County Clerk’s Office – 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO
Monday through Friday, February 10th to March 2nd, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 29, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
24 Hour Drop-Box Curbside open February 11th to March 3, 2020 until 7:00 p.m.
Buena Vista Elections Office – 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista, CO
Monday through Friday, February 10th to March 2nd, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
24 Hour Drop-Box Curbside open February 11th to March 3, 2020 until 7:00 p.m.
Affiliation Rules: (Deadline to change party affiliation was February 3, 2020)
• Democratic Party: Voters affiliated with the Democratic Party can only vote a Democratic Party ballot. Their mail ballot packets will contain only the Democratic Party ballot style, and they can only be issued a Democratic Party ballot at a Voter Service and Polling Center if they choose to vote in-person.
• Republicans: Voters affiliated with the Republican Party can only vote a Republican Party ballot. Their mail ballot packets will contain only the Republican Party ballot style, and they will be issued a Republican Party ballot at a Voter Service and Polling Center if they choose to vote in-person.
• Unaffiliated Voters: Unaffiliated voters may vote in the 2020 Presidential Primary Election in several ways:
Unaffiliated voters who do not formally affiliate with a political party will receive mail ballot packets containing both a Democratic Party and a Republican Party ballot. Unaffiliated voters who receive both party ballots in their mail ballot packets may mark and return only one ballot. If they mark and return both party ballots, neither will count.
• Registering to Vote: If you are not registered to vote in Colorado, and are a citizen of the United States, will have attained the age of 17 years and will be 18 years of age before November 3, 2020, and resided in Colorado for at least 22 days by March 3, 2020 (Election Day), you can register to vote until 7 pm on Election Day. Register to vote online at GoVoteColorado.gov, visit a polling center, or visit the Clerk’s office.
• All Eligible Voters: If you want to receive a ballot packet in the mail, you must take action, registering, updating your registration, requesting a replacement ballot, before February 24, 2020, otherwise you will need to visit a Voter Service and Polling Center to vote in-person. You can register to vote or update your existing voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov, a Voter Service and Polling Center (see Polling Locations, above), or the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s office at 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida.
Contact Information:
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder
Lori Mitchell
104 Crestone Avenue
PO Box 699
Salida, CO 81201
Elections Office Direct Line: 719-530-5604
Published in The Mountain Mail February 10, 2020
