PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address:
Chaffee County Combined Court
142 Crestone Avenue
Salida, CO 81201
In the Interest of:
Mya Elise Quillen
Case Number: 19PR11
Division Courtroom
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-10-401, C.R.S.
To: Johnny Sands
A hearing on Permanent Garnishment for Guardianship - Mya Elise Quillen will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:
Date: 11/7/19
Time: 2:00
Courtroom or Division: District
Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO
The hearing will take approximately 1 hour.
Rebecca Brown
813 S. Gunnison
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Published in The Mountain Mail October 10, 17 and 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.