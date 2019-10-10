PUBLIC NOTICE

District Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address:

   Chaffee County Combined Court

   142 Crestone Avenue

   Salida, CO 81201

In the Interest of:

Mya Elise Quillen

Case Number: 19PR11

Division   Courtroom

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-10-401, C.R.S.

To: Johnny Sands

A hearing on Permanent Garnishment for Guardianship - Mya Elise Quillen will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:

   Date: 11/7/19

   Time: 2:00

   Courtroom or Division: District

   Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO

The hearing will take approximately 1 hour.

Rebecca Brown

813 S. Gunnison

Buena Vista, CO 81211

Published in The Mountain Mail October 10, 17 and 24, 2019

