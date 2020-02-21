PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 04
(Series of 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 2 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING THE OUTDATED REQUIREMENT FOR PERSONAL SURETY AND PERFORMANCE BONDS
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority, the City has previously adopted certain regulations concerning administration and personnel in Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”); and
WHEREAS, Colorado House Bill 18-1140 removed the obligation of local public officials to provide a personal surety bond and authorized all public entities to purchase insurance in lieu of a public official personal surety bond previously required by state statute; and
WHEREAS, City staff, along with Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency (CIRSA) have determined that crime coverage will be sufficient for the City of Salida’s purposes and has therefore added such coverage to its policy; and
WHEREAS, the Council now finds it in the best interests of the community and its citizens to amend Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code to remove the outdated requirement for public official personal surety bonds, as well as to remove the requirement that the court clerk obtain a performance bond.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Section 2-3-30 of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning oath of office and bond, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 2-3-30. - Oath of office; bond.
(a) When required by the City Council, each officer or employee, before entering upon the duties of his or her office, shall take and subscribe to an oath to support the Constitutions and laws of the United States and the State and the ordinances of the City.
(b) In all cases where, by law, ordinance or resolution of the City Council, a bond is required of any such officer, he or she shall make and execute to the City a bond in such sum as is required, to be approved by the City Council, conditioned upon the faithful performance of all duties pertaining to such office, the proper care of all money or property of the City coming into his or her hands and the proper accounting for or delivery of the same.
Section 3. Section 2-5-60 of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning the Court Clerk, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 2-5-60. - Court Clerk.
(a) The City Council shall establish the position of Court Clerk.
(b) The Court Clerk shall be appointed by the presiding Municipal Judge and shall have such duties as are delegated to them by law, court rule, or the presiding Municipal Judge.
(c) The City Council shall provide by ordinance for the salary of the Court Clerk. Such salary shall be a fixed annual compensation and payable on a monthly or other periodic basis.
(d) The Court Clerk shall give a performance bond in the sum of two thousand dollars ($2,000.00), or in such amount as may be set by ordinance, to the City. The performance bond shall be approved by the City Council and be conditioned upon the faithful performance of their duties, and for the faithful accounting for, and payment of, all funds deposited with or received by the court. The City Council may waive the bond required by this section.
Section 4. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the _18th__ day of _February___, 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the _3rd__day of__March , 2020________
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the ______day of _________________, 2020.
CITY OF SALIDA
By: ________________________
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST: (SEAL)
________________________
Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the ____ day of __________, 2020, and BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the ____ day of ______, 2020.
By: ______________
Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail February 21, 2020
