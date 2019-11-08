PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING DATE BEFORE THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A VARIANCE APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on November 25, 2019 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Board of Adjustment at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on the application of Ron and Anne Parks. The applicants are requesting approval for a variance on the property known as 830 W. First Street.
The purpose of the request is to receive a variance from Land Use Code section 16-5-50(d)(3), Highway 291 Established Residential Overlay which restricts the construction of more than two (2) stories. The applicants are requesting approval to construct up to three (3) stories, within the 35’ height limit, for the construction of a mixed use development. Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2626.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 8, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.