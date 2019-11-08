PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 14
(Series of 2019)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE as it relates to code violations and penalties
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”), acting by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority, the City has previously adopted certain code provisions, general offenses and violations, and the penalties attached to them, codified in the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”); and
WHEREAS, Colorado House Bill 13-1060, entitled “concerning raising the maximum fine that may be assessed by a municipal court,” amended Colorado Revised Statutes 13-10-113 to increase the maximum penalty a person convicted of violating a municipal ordinance in a municipal court may be fined from one thousand dollars ($1,000) to two thousand six hundred fifty dollars ($2,650); and
WHEREAS, the Council now finds that it is desirable and appropriate to amend the Code to increase the maximum fine available as a possible penalty for Code violations from one thousand dollars to two thousand six hundred fifty dollars; and
WHEREAS, the Council also finds it desirable and appropriate to amend the Code to clean up provisions to ensure current compliance with State law as it relates to Municipal Court issues, violations and penalties.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Section 1-4-20 of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning General penalty for violations, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 1-4-20. – General penalty for violations.
Any person who violates or fails to comply with any provision of this Code for which a different penalty is not specifically provided shall, upon conviction thereof, be punished by a fine in an amount not to exceed one thousand two thousand six hundred fifty dollars ($1,000.00 2,650.00), except as hereinafter provided in Section 1-4-30. In addition, such person shall pay all costs and expenses in the case, including attorney fees. Each day such violation continues shall be considered a separate offense.
Section 3. Section 13-4-60 of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning Violation-Penalties, Backflow prevention and cross-connections, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 13-4-60. – Violation-Penalties.
…
Violations of this Chapter may be prosecuted in municipal court and, upon conviction thereof, a violator may be fined an amount not to exceed one thousand two thousand six hundred fifty dollars ($1,000.00 2,650.00) per violation, per day.
Section 4. Section 10-1-30 of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning Criminal attempt, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 10-1-30. – Criminal attempt.
…
Criminal attempt to commit a violation of the Code is a misdemeanor violation subject to the provisions of Chapter 1, Article IV of this Code. The penalty shall be the same as the penalty for committing the violation attempted. Attempting to violate this Code need not be separately charged, but such a charge shall be deemed included in an allegation that the defendant in fact violated this Code.
Section 5. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance or of the Code provisions enacted hereby be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance or of such Code provision, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 6.Any and all Ordinances or Codes or parts thereof in conflict or inconsistent herewith are, to the extent of such conflict or inconsistency, hereby repealed; provided, however, that the repeal of any such Ordinance or Code or part thereof shall not revive any other section or part of any Ordinance or Code provision heretofore repealed or superseded.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the ___ day of __________, 2019 and set for second reading and public hearing on the _____day of__________, 2019.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY IN FULL OR BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the ______day of _________________, 2019.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:__________________
Mayor
ATTEST: (SEAL)
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the____day of ______, 20___, and BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the ___ day of________, 20___.
By:_________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
