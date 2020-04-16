PUBLIC NOTICE
Salida Airport – Harriet Alexander Field
Taxiway A and Apron Rehabilitation
FAA AIP No. 3-08-0049-018-2020
NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID
PROJECT: Taxiway A and Apron Rehabilitation
DESCRIPTION: This project includes pavement rehabilitation of the Taxiway A, the existing apron, and taxiway connectors through localized pavement replacement in areas of failure, crack sealing, application of a pavement sealcoat, and pavement markings as the Salida Airport – Harriet Alexander Field (ANK).
BID OPENING: Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
PRE-BID CONFERENCE CALL: Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Colorado Time at the following call-in information:
Toll number: (480) 378-0989
Conference ID: 259152600
Sealed bids for constructing the aforementioned projects must be received at the Chaffee County Courthouse, Administrative Office, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida, Colorado 81201, before 10:00 am on Friday, May 22nd, 2020 for furnishing all necessary labor, plant, equipment, materials, and performing all work for constructing the Taxiway 'A' and Apron Rehabilitation project.
Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bid received after the established closing time shall be returned unopened. Chaffee County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and waive any informality deemed in the best interest of County, and to reject the bids of any persons who have been delinquent, unfaithful, or unclear to any contract with Chaffee County or the City of Salida.
Digital copies (PDF) of the Plans and Contract Documents can be made available by Dibble Engineering upon request. Those interested in having digital sets of the Plans and Documents may obtain them free of charge by contacting Jared Bass, jared.bass@dibblecorp.com. The following information is required to be included in your email request:
• Contractor Name
• Contact Name, Phone Number, Email
Address, and Mailing Address
Note: Only contacts that request plans from Jared Bass via email and are documented plan holders are eligible to automatically receive any Addenda. It is the full responsibility of any bidder wishing to submit a bid to obtain and acknowledge any and all addenda. Contractor receipt of a digital version of Contract Documents does not change the bid requirement to submit a complete, filled-in bound bid book.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 16 and 23, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.