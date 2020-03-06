PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-06
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 2 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING MEMBERSHIP ON THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF APPEALS
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority, the City has previously adopted certain regulations concerning administration and personnel in Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”); and
WHEREAS, the Code currently prohibits all city employees from involvement on the volunteer Planning Commission and Board of Appeals; and
WHEREAS, in an effort to attract talent and to maintain community engagement and involvement, the City Council now determines that this prohibition should only apply to full-time employees of the City, and not part-time City employees; and
WHEREAS, the Council now finds it in the best interests of the community and its citizens to amend Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code to no longer prohibit part-time City employees from volunteering on the Planning Commission or Board of Appeals.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Section 2-8-30 of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning membership and organization of the Planning Commission, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 2-8-30. – Membership and organization.
(a) The Planning Commission shall consist of seven (7) members and two (2) alternates, each of whom shall maintain his or her primary residency within the City. No person shall be a member of the Planning Commission who is also the Mayor, an active member of the City Council or an FULL-TIME employee of the City AS DEFINED IN THE CITY PERSONNEL MANUAL, or who holds any other municipal office.
…
Section 3. Section 2-10-20 of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning the membership and organization of the Board of Appeals, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 2-10-20. – Membership and organization.
(a) The Board of Appeals shall consist of five (5) regular members and up to two (2) alternate members who shall serve staggered three-year terms. No person shall be a member of the Planning Commission, the Mayor, an active member of the City Council or an FULL- TIME employee of the City AS DEFINED IN THE CITY PERSONNEL MANUAL, or who holds any other municipal office. Alternate members shall perform all of the duties of a regular member in the absence or disqualification of a regular member from a meeting of the Board. A member may continue to serve the Board until his or her successor is appointed and assumes office. Members may be reappointed to serve successive terms without limitation. Not less than three (3) members must be present at a regular or special meeting to transact business.
…
Section 4. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN
FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 3rd day of March, 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 17th day of March, 2020.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the ___day of ___, 2020.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:______________
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST: (SEAL)
______________________
Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the ___day of ___, 2020, and BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the ___day of ___, 2020.
By:_______________
Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail March 6, 2020
