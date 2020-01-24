PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 03
(Series of 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 6 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE BY THE ADDITION OF A NEW ARTICLE VII CONCERNING TOBACCO PRODUCT RETAIL LICENSING AND AMENDING CHAPTER 10 CONCERNING OFFENSES, RAISING THE MINIMUM AGE TO PURCHASE OR CONSUME TOBACCO TO TWENTY ONE YEARS
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority, the City has previously adopted certain code provisions, general offenses and violations, and the penalties attached to them, codified in the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”); and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Title 31, Article 15 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, the City also possesses the authority to license and regulate businesses; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority, the City has previously adopted certain regulations concerning business licenses and regulations within Chapter 6 of the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”); and
WHEREAS, the Colorado State Legislature recently adopted House Bill 19-1033, which expressly authorizes the City to enact an ordinance regulating the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products, or nicotine products to minors; and
WHEREAS, on December 20, 2019, the President signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and raise the federal minimum age of the sale of tobacco products from eighteen to twenty-one years; and
WHEREAS, 81% of youth who have ever used a tobacco product report that the first tobacco product was flavored; and
WHEREAS, flavored tobacco products promote youth initiation of tobacco use and help young occasional smokers to become daily smokers by reducing or masking the natural harshness and taste of tobacco smoke and thereby increasing the appeal of tobacco products; and
WHEREAS, tobacco companies well know that menthol cools and numbs the throat to reduce throat irritation and make the smoke feel smoother, making menthol cigarettes an appealing option for youth who are initiating tobacco use; and
WHEREAS, in January 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services announced plans for a temporary ban on many youth-friendly candy and fruit flavored electronic cigarettes; and
WHEREAS, the increasing rise in the use and abuse of tobacco and vaping locally, statewide ad nationally, especially among teenagers, has created cause for concern to the Council; and
WHEREAS, the Council has conducted its review of the issues, and find that it would further the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Salida to adopt this ordinance adding a new Article VII to Chapter 6 of the Code concerning tobacco product retail licensing, and raising the minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco to twenty one years.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Section 10-6-60 of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning offenses involving minors, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 10-6-20. – Sale, Purchase, and consumption of tobacco.
It is unlawful for any person to sell tobacco to any minor individual under the age of twenty one (21) within the City.
It is unlawful for any minor individual under the age of twenty one (21)to purchase or accept as a gift tobacco within the City.
It is unlawful for any minor individual under the age of twenty one (21) to possess, use, or consume tobacco within the City.
Any person in charge of or in control of a retail business of any kind, with the exception of a tobacco business as defined herein, must stock and display tobacco products in the business in a manner so as to make all tobacco products inaccessible to customers without the assistance of a retail clerk, thereby requiring a direct face-to-face exchange of the tobacco product from an employee of the business to the customer; provided, however, that this provision shall not apply to self-service displays of tobacco products that are located in a public place where access by individuals under the age of eighteen (18) twenty one (21) is prohibited.
Except in the case of a tobacco business as defined herein, it is unlawful for any person to own, locate, keep, install or maintain a vending machine which dispenses tobacco products in an area open to the public other than areas where access to individuals under the age of eighteen (18) twenty one (21) is prohibited or where the vending machine dispenses tobacco products through the operation of a device that enables an adult employee to prevent the dispensing of such products to minor individual under the age of twenty one (21).
For purposes of this Section, a “tobacco business” shall mean a sole proprietorship, corporation, partnership, or other enterprise engaged primarily in the sale, manufacture, or promotion of tobacco, tobacco products, or smoking devices or accessories, either at wholesale or retail and generating more than sixty-five percent (65%) of its gross revenues annually from the sale of tobacco products and tobacco paraphernalia.
Section 3. The Salida Municipal Code is hereby amended by the addition of a new Article VII, to Chapter 6, entitled Tobacco Product Retail License, as follows:
ARTICLE VI. – TOBACCO PRODUCT RETAIL LICENSE
Sec. 6-7-10. - Definitions.
For the purpose of this Article the following words and terms have the following meanings, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise. Definitions included in Chapters 1 and 16 of this Code shall apply to this Article unless they are otherwise expressly defined herein.
Cigarettes means any product that contains tobacco or nicotine, including but not limited to premanufactured cigarettes and /or hand-rolled cigarettes that is intended to be burned or heated under ordinary conditions of use, and consists of or contains:
any roll of tobacco wrapped in paper of any other substance not containing tobacco;
tobacco in any form that is functional in the product, which because of its appearance, the type of tobacco used in the filler, orits packaging or labeling, is likely to be offered to or purchased by consumers as a cigarette described in subparagraph (1) above.
any roll of tobacco wrapped in any substance containing tobacco that, because of its appearance, the type of tobacco used in the filler, or its packaging and labeling is likely to be offered to or purchased by consumers as a cigarette described in (1) above.
the term includes all “roll-your-own” i.e., any tobacco that, because of its appearance, type, packaging or labeling, is suitable for use and likely to be offered to or purchased by consumers as tobacco for making cigarettes.
Characterizing flavor means a distinguishable taste or aroma or both other than the taste or aroma of tobacco, imparted or reasonably intended or expected to be imparted either prior to or during consumption of a tobacco product or any byproduct produced by the tobacco product. Characterizing flavors include, but are not limited to, tastes or aromas relating to any menthol, mint, wintergreen, fruit, chocolate, vanilla, honey, candy, cocoa, dessert, alcoholic beverage, herb, spice; provided however, that a tobacco product shall not be determined to have a characterizing flavor solely because of the use of additives or flavorings or the provision of ingredient information. Rather, it is the presence of a distinguishable taste or aroma or both, as described in the first sentence of this definition that constitutes a characterizing flavor.
Cigar means any roll of tobacco other than a Cigarette wrapped entirely or in part in tobacco or anh other substance containing tobacco. For purposes herein, cigar includes, but is not limited to Tobacco Products known or labeled as a “cigar,” “cigarillo” or “Little Cigar.”
Constituent means any ingredient, substance, chemical or compound other than tobacco, water or a reconstituted tobacco sheet that is added by the Manufacturer to a Tobacco Product during the processing, manufacturing or packaging of a Tobacco Product.
Component or part means any software or assembly of materials intended or reasonably expected to: (1) to alter or affect the tobacco product’s performance, composition, constituents, or characteristics; or (2) to be used with or for the human consumption of a tobacco product or electronic smoking device. Component or part excludes anything that is an accessory, and includes, but is not limited to e-liquids, cartridges, certain batteries, heating coils, programmable software and flavorings for electronic smoking device.
Consumer means an individual who purchase Tobacco Products not for Sale to another.
Distinguishable means perceivable by either the sense of smell or taste.
Electronic smoking device means any product containing or delivering nicotine intended for human consumption that can be used by an individual to simulate smoking in the delivery of nicotine or any other substance, even if marketed as nicotine-free, through inhalation from the product. Electronic smoking device includes any refill, cartridge or component part of a product, whether or not marketed or sold separately. Electronic smoking device does not include any product that has been approved or certified by the United States Food and Drug Administration for sale as a tobacco cessation product or for other medically approved or certified purposes.
Flavored tobacco product means any tobacco product that contains a Constituent or that imparts a Characterizing Flavor
Mobile Vending means any sales of Tobacco and/or Tobacco Paraphernalia at other than a fixed location.
Packaging means a pack, box, carton, or container of any kind or, if no other container, any wrapping (including cellophane) in which a Tobacco Product(s) is Sold or offered for sale to a Consumer.
Person means any natural person, partnership, cooperative association, corporation, limited liability company, personal representative, receiver, trustee, assignee or other legal entity.
Sell or Sale means any transfer, exchange, barter, gift, offer for sale, or distribution for a commercial purpose, in any manner or by any means whatsoever.
Self-service display means the open display or storage of Tobacco Products in a manner that is physically accessible in any way to the public without the assistance of the retailer or employer of the retailer and a direct person-to-person transfer between the purchaser and the retailer or employee of the retailer. A vending machine or other coin operated machine are forms of a Self-Service Display.
Tobacco paraphernalia means any item designed for the consumption, use, or preparation of Tobacco Product.
Tobacco product means (1) any product which contains, is made, or derived from tobacco or used to deliver nicotine or other substances intended for human consumption, whether smoked, heated, chewed, dissolved, inhaled, snorted, sniffed, or ingested by any other means, including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, little cigars, cheroots, stogies, perique’s, granulated, plug cut, crimp cut, ready rubbed and other smoking tobacco, snuff, snuff flout, bidis, snus, mints, hand gels, Cavendish, plug and twist tobacco, fine cut and other chewing tobaccos, shorts, refuse scraps, clippings, cutting, and sweepings of tobacco; (2) electronic smoking devices; (3) notwithstanding any provision of subsections; (1) and; (2) to the contrary, “tobacco product” includes any component, part, accessory, or associated tobacco paraphernalia of a tobacco product whether or not sold separately. Excluded from this definition is any product that contains marijuana and any products specifically approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in reducing, treating, or eliminating nicotine for tobacco dependence or for other medical purposes when these produces are being marketed and sold solely for such approved purpose.
Tobacco product retail location means any premises where Tobacco Products are sold or distributed to a consumer, including but not limited to hookah bar, lounge, mobile vending, cart, vehicle, or café, any ground occupied by a retailer, any store, stand, outlet, location, vending machine or structure where Tobacco Products are sold.
Tobacco product retailer means any person who sells, offers for sale or offers to exchange for any form of consideration Tobacco Products. “Tobacco Product Retailing” shall mean the doing of any of these things. This definition is without regard to the quantity of Tobacco Products or Tobacco Paraphernalia sold, offered for sale, exchanged or offered for exchange.
Sec. 6-7-20. - Sale of cigarettes, tobacco products, flavored tobacco products, and electronic smoking devices.
No person shall sell or permit the sale of Tobacco product by use of Self-Service Display such as a vending machine or coin operated machine. Tobacco Product Retailers shall stock and display all Tobacco Products in a manner to make all such products inaccessible to customers without the assistance of a retail clerk thereby requiring a direct face-to-face exchange of the Tobacco Products from an employee of the business to the customer.
No Tobacco Product Retailer or any agent or employee of any Tobacco Product Retailer shall sell, offer for sale or possess with the intent to sell or offer for sale any flavored tobacco product designed for or capable of use in any electronic smoking device.
There shall be a rebuttable presumption that a Tobacco Product Retailer in possession of four or more flavored tobacco products, including but not limited to individual flavored tobacco products, packages of flavored tobacco products, or any combination thereof, possesses such flavored tobacco products with intent to sell or offer for sale.
There shall be a rebuttable presumption that a tobacco product is a flavored tobacco product if a Tobacco Product Retailer, manufacturer, or any employee or agent of a Tobacco Product Retailer or manufacturer has:
Made a public statement or claim that the tobacco product imparts a characterizing flavor;
Used text and/or images on the tobacco product’s labeling or packaging to explicitly or implicitly indicate that the tobacco product imparts a characterizing flavor; or
Taken action directed to consumers that would be reasonably expected to cause consumers to believe the tobacco product imparts a characterizing flavor.
Sec. 6-7-30. - License requirements and prohibitions.
Tobacco Product Retailers License required.
It shall be unlawful for any person to act as a Tobacco Product Retailer in the City of Salida unless he or she had obtained a License and maintains the same in full force and effect pursuant to this Article for each location where Tobacco Product Retailing occurs.
The initial license fee, renewal license fee and penalty for operating without a license shall be established by resolution of City Council, as may be amended from time to time, and payable annually in advance and shall not be refunded except as required by law.
No license may be issued to authorize Tobacco Products retailing anywhere other than at a fixed location that is designated in the License application and approved by the City Clerk. Tobacco Product retailing by persons on foot, from vehicles or through Mobile Vending is prohibited.
Tobacco retailing without a valid License is a nuisance as a matter of the law.
Display of License. Each license shall be prominently displayed in a publicly visible location at the licensed Tobacco Product Retail Location.
Display of Minimum Legal Sales Age Requirements. The requirement of the Minimum Legal Sale Age, which is twenty one years, for the purchase of Tobacco Retail Product shall be prominently displayed in the entrance (or other clearly visible location) of the Tobacco Product Retail Location.
License Non-Transferable. A License shall not be transferred from one individual or entity to another or from one location to another.
Other Prohibitions.
A Tobacco Product Retail Location may only have one active License at one time. Every License is separate and distinct and specific to a designated location. The License cannot be assigned, delegated, sold, inherited or otherwise transferred between persons or transferred to a different location, except as provided in this Article. No Licensee shall exercise the privileges of any other License or delegate the privileges of its own License.
A person or entity may not apply for a License for a one-year period after a License has been revoked.
Sec. 6-7-40. - Conditions of the Tobacco Product Retail License.
The following conditions shall apply to the Licensee:
Prohibition of self-service displays. Licensees shall stock and display all Tobacco Product in a manner to make all such products inaccessible to customers without the assistance of a retail clerk, thereby requiring a direct face-to-face exchange of the Tobacco Product from an employee of the business to the customer.
Restriction on sales to underage person. No person engaged in Tobacco Products Retailing shall sell or transfer a Tobacco Product to another person unless that recipient is at least twenty-one (21) years of age.
Sec. 6-7-50. – Application Procedure.
An application for a License shall be submitted and signed by an individual authorized by the person or entity making application for the License. It is the responsibility of each applicant and/or Licensee to be informed regarding all laws applicable to tobacco retailing, including those laws affecting the issuance of said License. No applicant and/or Licensee may rely on the issuance of a License as a determination by the City of Salida that the proprietor has complied with all applicable tobacco retailing laws.
All applications shall be submitted on a form supplied by the City Clerk.
A licensed Tobacco Product Retailer shall inform the City Clerk in writing of any change in the information submitted on an application for License within (30) business days of a change.
All License applications shall be accompanied by payment of the appropriate fee established by the City Council.
Sec. 6-7-60. - Issuance of a Tobacco Product License.
Upon the receipt of a completed application for a License as required by this Article, the City Clerk shall sign and issue a License within thirty (30) days unless substantial evidence demonstrated that one or more of the following bases for denial exists:
The information presented is the application is incomplete, inaccurate or false;
The applicant seeks authorization for a License at a location where this Article prohibits the issuance of License;
The applicant seeks a License for a location that is not appropriately zoned for the anticipated use;
The applicant seeks authorization for a License and the applicant’s current License is suspended or revoked;
The applicant is not qualified to hold the requested License under the provisions of this Article;
The applicant and or retail location is not in compliance with all City, state or federal laws;
The applicant is indebted to, or obligated in any manner to the City for unpaid taxes, liens or other monies;
The payment of the licensing fee in the full amount chargeable for such License does not accompany such License application.
Sec. 6-7-70. - License term, renewal and expiration.
Term. All Licenses issued under this Code shall be for the period of one (1) year from the date of the first license being issued.
Renewal of License. A Licensee shall apply for the renewal of the License and submit the renewal License fee no later than thirty (30) days prior to the expiration of the existing term. The City Clerk shall renew the License prior to the end of the term, provided that the renewal application and fee were timely submitted, and the City Clerk is not aware of any fact that would have prevented issuance of the original License or issuance of the renewal.
Expiration of License. A License that is not timely renewed shall expire at the end of its term. The failure to timely obtain a renewal of a License requires submission of a new application. There shall be no sale of any Tobacco Products after the License expiration date and before the new License is issued.
Sec. 6-7-80. - Compliance monitoring.
Compliance monitoring of this Article shall be conducted by the City of Salida Police Department or designee, as the City of Salida Police Department deems appropriate.
The City of Salida Police Department shall have discretion to consider previous compliance check history or prior violations of a Licensee in determining how frequently to conduct compliance checks of the Licensee with respect to individual Licensees.
The City of Salida Police Department will meet with Licensee’s annually, or more often as they determine, to review training programs, signage and general procedures as they relate to preventing retail sales of Tobacco Products to persons under the age of twenty-one (21). When the City of Salida Police Department deems appropriate, the compliance check shall determine compliance with other laws applicable to Tobacco Products.
Sec. 6-7-90. - Suspension or revocation of License.
Any license issued pursuant to this Article may be suspended or revoked by the City Council, upon ten (10) days’ written notice, to a licensee stating the contemplated action and, in general, the grounds therefor, and after a reasonable opportunity for the licensee to be heard, for any of the following reasons:
A violation by a Licensee or Licensee’s officers, agents, or employee of any of the provisions of this Article, or any laws of the United States, the State of Colorado or ordinances of the City of Salida relating to the sale or furnishing of tobacco products to any person under the age of twenty-one (21), or the storage or display of Tobacco Products.
Violations of any conditions imposed by the City Clerk’s office in connection with the issuance of renewal of a License.
Failure to pay State or local taxes that are related to the operation of the business associated with the License.
Loss of right to possession of the Licensed premises.
Fraud, misrepresentation, or a false statement of material fact contained in the original or renewal license application.
Sec. 6-7-100. - Penalties.
In addition to any other remedies available at law or equity, engaging in the tobacco product retail business within the City without a license shall subject the licensee to a fine in an amount to be established by resolution of the City Council, as may be amended from time to time, to be collected in the manner provided for penalty assessments as provided in Chapter 1, Article VII of this Code.
Any person or proprietor who is engaged in Tobacco Product Retailing who sells any Tobacco Products to a person under the age of twenty-one (21), or who violates Sections 6-7-20, 6-7-30, or 6-7-40, commits an offense and upon conviction thereof, shall be punished by a fine as established by resolution of the City Council, as may be amended from time to time. It shall be an affirmative defense to prosecute under this Subsection that the person furnishing the Tobacco Products was presented with and reasonably relied upon a valid state driver’s license or other government-issued form of identification which identified the person receiving the Tobacco Product as being twenty-one (21) years of age or older.
It shall be unlawful for any Tobacco Retailer to sell Tobacco Products or Tobacco Paraphernalia without a License as mandated under this Article, or with a suspended or revoked License. A Retailer whose license has been suspended or revoked:
Shall not display Tobacco Products or Tobacco Paraphernalia in public view during the timeframe in which the License is suspended or revoked; and
Advertisements relating to Tobacco Products and/or Tobacco Paraphernalia that promote the sale or distribution of such products from that location shall not be displayed.
Section 4. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 24 day of January, 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 4th day of February, 2020.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the ______day of _________________, 2020.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:______________________
Mayor
ATTEST: (SEAL)
By:_______________
Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the ______ day of ______, 2020, and BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the ____ day of _______, 2020.
By:________________
Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail January 24, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.