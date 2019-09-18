PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
08/01/2019 - 08/31/2019
Vendor Name, Total Payments
A-1 Chipseal Company, 83148.30; Aaron’s Auto Glass, Inc., 266.54; Academy Jazz Ensemble, 1200.00; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 8000.00; All-Phase Environmental Consultants Inc, 2473.75; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; Amilia Consulting U.S.A. Inc, 28154.00; Aquatic Resources LLC, 10489.28; Ark Valley Voice LLC, 246.00; Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative, 20869.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 2785.42; Armor Proseal, LLC, 3985.00; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 351.43; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.85; Atmos Energy Corporation, 1347.33; Attorney General of Texas, 505.38; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 124.50; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1567.17; AutoZone, 392.30; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 60261.43; Axon Enterprise, Inc, 1831.00; Badger Meter Inc, 261.84; Badger Meter, Inc, 4301.19; Benjamin H. Doon, 210.00; Betty Ewing, 105.00; Betty Scofield, 454.40; Beverage Distributors Company, 478.68; Brady Brothers Inc., 754.42; Breakthrough Interactive, 425.05; Business Solutions Leasing, 1331.61; C.S. Collins Inc., 158.49; Canyon River Instruction LLC, 855.00; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 43519.05; Cellco Partnership, 665.24; CenturyLink, 1538.06; Cesare, Inc, 6495.55; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 521.75; Chaffee County Commissioners, 9742.06; Chaffee County Landfill, 94.50; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4679.29; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1632.37; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 95.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 270.40; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1450.00; Christopher Kroger, 500.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 786.76; City of Alamosa, 400.00; City of Salida, 18029.97; Clear Advantage Glass, Inc., 307.90; Clearent, LLC, 706.25; Colonial Life, 257.82; Colorado Department of Local Affairs, 14042.45; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 9874.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 150.00; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 20.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 98428.80; Colorado Headwaters, 540.00; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 56.25; Complex Interactions Corporation, 679.28; Cooper Woodworks Inc, 8700.00; Core & Main LP, 442.04; Crabtree Group, Inc., 5094.50; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 140.71; Dan Ogden Consulting, 450.00; DES Pipeline Maintenance, LLC, 77563.75; Developmental Opportunities, 254.00; Dianne Betkowski, 1250.00; Digitcom Electronics Inc, 253.30; DME Solutions Inc, 68.82; DPC Industries, Inc., 2062.88; Dustin Slay, 1440.00; EasYoke Management LLC, 527.63; Eddyline Brewing, LLC, 100.00; Elavon, Inc, 1922.06; Elite Brands of Colorado, 69.00; Epic Days Coalition, Inc, 225.00; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 194.94; Family Support Registry / CO, 857.69; FCI IND INC, 2733.17; FIBArk Community Paddling Center, 3570.66; Fire and Police Pension Association, 51026.99; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3134.26; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 4076.30; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 1334.73; Galls, LLC, 446.79; Gary S. Johnson, 500.00; Gene Holmes, 369.00; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; GMCO Corporation, 2200.00; Gobin’s Inc., 609.59; Hach Company, 377.79; Herbert Popinski, 2520.00; Hibu Inc, 844.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 232.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 334.09; IC Security Printers Inc, 173.00; Impresco LLC, 762.23; Intermountain Overhead Door Service Inc., 100.00; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 28478.71; J E & F Electric Inc, 536.31; Jason Haug, 237.60; John Butterfield, 500.00; John C. Lusk, 600.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 2243.66; Judith Reese, 60.00; JVA, Incorporated, 5717.18; Katherine Smith, 286.70; Koloski LLC, 1273.00; Lance Cliff, 231.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 614.17; Louise Fish, 523.20; MACK Pack LLC, 523.24; Mark Willburn, 90.00; Mary Wolfe, 2404.00; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 628.80; McFarland Oil LLC, 4199.69; McMahan and Associates, LLC, 34000.00; Michael Buckley, 3512.91; Michael Rosso, 72.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 467.17; Mobile Record Shredders, 57.75; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 127.50; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 3548.01; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 832.55; Municipal Code Corporation, 180.00; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 6482.61; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 16089.75; Nalco Company, 5235.03; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 7.15; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Patricia Smiley Vincent, 280.00; Pavement Maintenance Services, Inc., 1371.20; Penrose Steel & Tubing, Inc., 527.18; Phil Long Ford, LLC, 145.78; Pinnacol Assurance, 9665.26; Pitney Bowes, 900.00; PlayPower LT Farmington Inc, 100.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 115.60; Pueblo Brake & Clutch, 49.50; Pueblo Combined Courts, 98.36; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 182.00; PWD Systems LLC, 1906.20; Raincatchers Inc, 1415.00; Rancho Verde Flowers LLC, 90.00; Recreonics Inc., 397.34; Republic National Distributing LLC, 510.67; Rex Kindall, 1700.00; Richard Cunico, 750.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Ridgeline Signs Inc, 534.00; Robin Barnes LLC, 3250.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 613.00; Sabrina Pedersen, 20.64; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 743.09; Salida Auto Parts, 476.11; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 4400.00; Salida Hospital District, 3396.80; Salida Landscaping Inc., 56.96; SGS North America Inc, 275.96; Sharpe Equipment & Irrigation, 8.35; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 4459.50; Sonia Walter, 148.48; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 1042.80; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 695.26; Sydney Schieren, 3936.25; Talon Saucerman, 250.00; Tammy Michelle Kavanagh, 111.00; Ten Point Sales & Marketing, LLC, 422.63; Terminix International Company LP, 45.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3282.64; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 863.69; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 2592.42; US Postmaster, 1237.01; USA Blue Book, 410.94; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 428.84; VISA, 16675.44; Vista Works, 62.50; Walke & Associates, P.C., 2187.50; Walker Parking Consultants/Engineers, Inc, 8594.68; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1211.38; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 720.00; Water Environment Federation, 175.00; Willa Williford, 1620.00; Winsupply of Salida, 157.58; Xcel Energy - Salida, 33412.01; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 51306.30; Yvonne Barnes, 500.00;
$941,624.98
Payroll Expenditure: August 2019, $577,392.87
Total August Expenditures:
$1,519,017.85
Published in The Mountain Mail September 18, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.