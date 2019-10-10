PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
ESTHER M OBERLE
C/O DEBBIE PERRY
9700 SIERRA MESA AVE
LAS VEGAS, NV 89117-0204
RICHARD L & JANET PERRY
1830 ARUNDEL DRIVE
FLORISSANT, MO 63033
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to MICHAEL F PERRY the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:
PT LUCKY STRIKE NO 17794
TURRET MD
B282 P41 & 63 B311 P122
B344 P410 B458 P827
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to MICHAEL F PERRY.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ESTHER M OBERLE and RICHARD L & JANET PERRY for said year 2015;
That said MICHAEL F PERRY on the 22nd day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to MICHAEL F PERRY on the 12th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Mountain Mail on October 10, 2019, October 17, 2019 and October 24, 2019.
SEAL
Witness my hand this 4th day of October 2019
/s/DeeDee Copper
Dee Dee Copper, Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado
Published in The Mountain Mail October 10, 17 and 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.