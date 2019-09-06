PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 12
(Series of 2019)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 6 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING SHORT TERM RENTALS
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Title 31, Article 15 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, the City also possesses the authority to license and regulate businesses; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority, the City has previously adopted certain regulations concerning short-term rentals within Chapter 6, Article VI of the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”); and
WHEREAS, through observing the processes provided for in the Code concerning short-term rentals, along with limitations regarding enforcement and regulation, Council has expressed the desire to amend certain provisions of Chapter 6, Article IV, to ensure clarity, increased enforcement, fairness and consistency with the goals of the City, its residents, businesses and customers; and
WHEREAS, the Council has conducted its review of the issues, and find that it would further the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Salida to amend Chapter 6, Article VI, concerning regulation and enforcement of short-term rentals, as provided below.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Section 6-6-20 of the Salida Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 6-6-20. – Licensing; Limitations; Requirements
It shall be unlawful for any person or entity to engage in the short-term rental business without first applying for and procuring a license from the City Administrator. The initial license fee, renewal license fee and penalty for operating without a license shall established by resolution of City Council, as may be amended from time to time, and payable annually in advance.
Upon approval of a business license pursuant to this Article, the City Administrator shall issue a business license number to each short-term rental business.
Short-term rental businesses shall include their business license number in the title of the listing for all public advertising, including but not limited to webhosting services such as Airbnb, Home Away, Trip Advisor, VRBO, etc.
An applicant shall not be granted a short-term rental license without submitting a copy of a valid Colorado sales tax license for rental activity, or a pending application, specific to the property being rented. If the property is owned or managed by a property management company, that entity must obtain a Colorado sales tax license specific to the taxing jurisdiction of the City of Salida.
Applications for a short-term rental license shall be submitted on a completed form provided by the City, and the City shall accept no incomplete applications. Applications shall include all information required on the form, including, but not limited to, a copy of the applicable sales tax license.
Each licensee shall submit to the City, on a yearly basis, and upon renewal, an affidavit, signed by the licensee and notarized, attesting to the duration and frequency of the prior year’s short term rental history, as well as confirmation of payment of all applicable sales and occupational lodging taxes.
Section 3. Section 6-6-30 of the Salida Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 6-6-30. - Application, issuance and renewals.
New licenses, and renewals of licenses, shall be issued on June 1 of every year, and shall be valid from July 1 through June 30. Any person desiring a license to engage in the short-term rental business shall apply to the City Administrator at least thirty (30) days prior to the date of the intended use and prior to any advertising on forms provided by the City Clerk, except that those businesses already remitting tax returns for the City’s occupation lodging tax shall be deemed to be licensed and shall be subject to renewal provisions as outlined in this article.
The City Administrator may issue a short-term rental business license upon all the following conditions:
The applicant has submitted a complete application form and provided all required information regarding the short-term rental unit, including, but not limited to a copy of the applicable sales tax license, and the local contact person.
The applicant has paid the appropriate fee established by the City Council.
The property to be used for a short-term rental business has completed and complied with the City short-term rental unit inspection worksheet.
The City Administrator may renew a short-term rental business license upon all the following conditions:
The applicant has submitted a complete renewal form and provided all required information regarding the short-term rental unit, including, but not limited to a copy of the applicable sales tax license, and the local contact person.
The applicant has paid the appropriate fee established by the City Council, and all applicable taxes throughout the previous year.
The property to be used for a short-term rental business has completed and complied with the City short-term unit inspection worksheet, and there are no outstanding health and safety violations on the property that are related to the “Short-Term Rental License Renewal Fire Department Checklist,” any other application requirements set by the Fire Department, or any violations of Chapter 18 of this Code as it relates to habitability.
The applicant has submitted the appropriate affidavit, as required by Section 6-6-20.
There have been no violations of the provisions of this Article, or of any law, or regulation pertaining to the requirements of the application, or at the property, or of any of the terms pertaining to the license over the past year.
The licensee has remitted sales taxes during the previous year.
It is the duty of each short-term rental licensee to ensure that all of the information provided in a license application is kept up to date at all times, and it shall be unlawful for a licensee to fail to provide updated information to the City within ten (10) days after the date upon which any information provided is no longer accurate.
No license issued under this Article shall be transferable and no license is valid as to any person or entity other than the person or entity named thereon.
Section 4. Section 6-6-50 of the Salida Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 6-6-50. – Revocation AND SUSPENSION.
Any license issued pursuant to this Article may be suspended or revoked is subject to suspension or revocation by the City Administrator Council, upon ten (10) day’s written notice, to a licensee stating the contemplated action and, in general, the grounds therefor, and after a reasonable opportunity for the licensee to be heard, for any of the following reasons:
Failure to pay the Occupational Lodging Tax to pursuant to this Code, Chapter 4, Article VI or any other tax, such as sales tax, or the annual license fee established by Council;
False statement of material fact contained in the application;
Failure to file any report or furnish any other information that may be required by the provisions relating to this Article;
If any fact or condition exists which, if it had existed or had been known to exist at the time of the application for such license, would have warranted the refusal of the issuance of such license; or
Violation of any provisions of this Article, or of any law, or regulation pertaining to the requirements of the application, or at the property, or of any of the terms pertaining to the license.
Section 5. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the ___ day of __________, 2019 and set for second reading and public hearing on the _____ day of ____________, 2019.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the ______day of _________________, 2019.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:_________
Mayor
ATTEST: (SEAL)
By:_____________
City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the ______ day of___, 2019, and BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the ____ day of ___, 2019.
By:____________
City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail September 6, 2019
