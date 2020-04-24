PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 08
(Series of 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING ARTICLE XIV OF CHAPTER TWO OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE TO CHANGE THE TITLE AND FUNCTIONS OF THE RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 7th day of April, 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 21st day of April, 2020.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 21st day of April, 2020.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:_________
Mayor
ATTEST:
(SEAL)
By:___________
Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 10th day of April, 2020, and BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the 24th day of April, 2020.
By:______________
Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail April 24, 2020
