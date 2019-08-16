PUBLIC NOTICE
The following business has applied for a Vintners Restaurant Liquor License, Vino Salida Inc, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs, CO 81242.
Pursuant to the Liquor Laws of the State of Colorado, Vino Salida Inc, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs, CO 81242 has requested the Liquor Authority of the Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado to grant a Vintners Restaurant Liquor License. Public Hearing on the application will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado at the hour of 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO 81242.
At said time and place, any interested persons may appear to be heard for or against the granting of said license.
Written comments can be mailed to PO Box 190 or delivered to the Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO 81242, by August 20, 2019, in order to be considered by the Board of Trustees.
If you have any questions regarding this application, please contact our office at 719.539.6882.
~Janine M Bertram
Deputy Clerk
Town of Poncha Springs
Published in The Mountain Mail August 16, 2019
