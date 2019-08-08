PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners will hold Public Hearings to consider the following applications:
Name of Subdivision: Nola Minor Subdivision Final Plat
Applicants: Willem Adams and Derek Aker
Location: 7505 County Road 156 W, Salida
Zone: Residential
Request: To re-subdivide Tract 3 of the Marques Tracts subdivision Exemption of 4.0 acres into two lots with the minimum being 2.0 acres on a shared driveway. Water by wells, wastewater treatment by on-site wastewater treatment systems.
Name of Subdivision: Williamson Minor Subdivision Final Plat
Applicants: Frederick Williamson and Lance Parker
Location: 6275 County Road 178 E, Salida
Zone: Residential
Request: To divide 9.6 acres into two lots with the minimum being 4.6 acres on a shared access easement. Water by wells, wastewater treatment by on-site wastewater treatment systems.
Name of Subdivision: Crosswinds Major Subdivision Sketch Plan
Applicant: Ronald Southard
Location: 102 Tailwinds Drive, Buena Vista
Zone: Industrial
Request: To re-subdivide Lot 2 of the Southwinds Minor Subdivision and Lot 1 of the Baker Boundary Line Adjustment totaling 42.9 acres into 16 lots. The subdivision will connect to Tailwinds Drive in Southwinds Minor Subdivision to County Road 319 at the north end of the property. All or a portion of Lots 7-16 are in the Airport Overlay District.
The minimum lot size is 2.0 acres, with wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems.
Name of Subdivision: SMC Ranch Major Subdivision Sketch Plan
Applicants: SMC Ranch, Inc.
Location: 9250 County Road 156, Salida
Zone: Rural
Request: To re-subdivide Lot 1A Scanga Boundary Line Adjustment, Lot 2 Scanga Meat Company Boundary Line Adjustment and Tracts A & B Rancho Salida Del Sol, totaling 117.4 acres, into 58 lots and rights of way with the minimum lot size being 1.2 acres using density averaging. The Scanga Meat Company market will remain on Lot 52. Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems will serve the property.
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, meeting starts at 6:00 p.m., to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Board of County Commissioners Hearings: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., to be held in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
