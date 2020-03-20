PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION AND CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the South Arkansas Fire Protection District, Chaffee and Fremont Counties, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 5, 2020 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S. The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
Jeff Graf (completing 4 year term)
2 year term until May, 2022.
Harold Starbuck
3 year term until May, 2023.
Rick Spradlin
3 year term until May, 2023.
Rich Edgington
3 year term until May, 2023.
/s/ Doug Bess
Designated Election Official, 124 E. Street, P.O. Box 86, Salida, Colorado 81201
Published in The Mountain Mail March 20, 2020
