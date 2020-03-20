City of Salida, Colorado

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-06

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 2 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING MEMBERSHIP ON THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF APPEALS

INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the  3rd day of  March , 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 17th day of March.

INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 17th day of March, 2020.

CITY OF SALIDA

Mayor P.T. Wood

Interim City Clerk

PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 6th day of March, 2020, and BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the 20th day of March, 2020.

Interim City Clerk

Published in The Mountain Mail March 20, 2020

