PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado, Sec. 38-21.5-101CRS, the personal property of Jennifer Treat, 604 Blake Street, Salida CO 81201, in storage unit G160, will be sold for an amount due Many Minis, 916 Palmer St., Salida CO 81201. Unit contents: Miscellaneous items. Sale will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Unit G160 on Friday, September 20, 2019. Many Minis reserves the right to cancel the auction without notice.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 11 and 18, 2019
