PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court, Chaffee County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue
Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: 719-539-6031
CATHERINE ANN COLEMAN, MARK W. CLARK AND JOHN A. CLARK, III
Plaintiffs,
v.
NANCY JANE CLARK, MELISSA R. CLEMENTS, MICHELLE L. ARCHULETA, and all unknown persons who claim an interest in the subject matter of this action
Defendants.
Attorney for Plaintiffs:
ANDERSON LAW GROUP
M. Stuart Anderson, Esq.
7385 W. Hwy 50
Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: (719) 539-7003
Fax Number: (719) 539-2206
Atty. Reg.: 30251
Case Number: 2019CV30053
Division Courtroom:
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action in rem to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and by this reference made a part hereof.
Dated March 24, 2020
Published in the Mountain Mail.
Publication dates: March 26, 2020.
Last Publication: Initially April 23, 2020, with additional publications on May 14, 2020 and May 21, 2020.
ANDERSON LAW GROUP
Original Signature on File
/s/ M. Stuart Anderson
M. Stuart Anderson, #30251
Attorney for Plaintiffs
Exhibit A: Property Description
Tract 2, Clark Boundary Line Adjustment, per Plat recorded September 21, 2015 under Reception Number 422497 in Chaffee County. Also known by street address of 6815 County Road 107, Salida, CO 81201; and assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 380708200014.
Tract 2 is more particularly described by the following metes and bounds description, except as the following description was modified by, and reflected in, the 2015 Clark Boundary Line Adjustment Plat:
The fractional parts of Sections 5 and 8, in Township 49 North, Range 9 East, N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at a point 175 feet South and 40 feet West from the quarter corner between said Sections 5 and 8, Township 49 North, Range 9 Est, N.M.P.M.; thence running South 485 feet; thence West 310 feet; thence North 665 feet, to section line between 5 and 8, continuing North 125 and 7/10 feet; thence East 310 feet to a point 40 feet West and 125 7/10 feet North of above-described quarter corner between Sections 5 and 8 thence South 125-7/10 feet to the said section line, continuing South 175 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5-11/12 acres more or less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.