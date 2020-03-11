PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of February 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
-------------------------------------------------
CASE NO. 2019CW8; WILLIAMS and HAMM DITCH COMPANY, c/o MARK BOYLE, 8875 County Road 150, Salida, CO 81201, 303-503-8506
Amended Application for Correction for an Established but Erroneously Described Point of Diversion Pursuant to § 37-92-305(3.6) C.R.S.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
A. Name of Structure: Williams Ditch, B. Date of original and all relevant subsequent decrees: June 19, 1890, Case No.CA1127, Chaffee County. D. Legal Description: The headgate is located on the east bank of the Arkansas River, at a point where section line between sections 30 and 31 crosses the river, Chaffee County, CO (this is the erroneous location). D. Decreed source of water: Arkansas River. E. Appropriation Date:April 13, 1877. F. Amount: 1 CFS. G. USE: Irrigation. 3. Detailed description of proposed correction to an established but erroneously described point of diversion: A. Complete statement of change: We believe the Williams Ditch priority (1.0 cfs) has been diverted into the Williams and Hamm Ditch for over 100 years. This application is to correct this erroneously described point of diversion to the official diversion point of the Williams Ditch to be the Williams and Hamm Ditch. Diversion records, confirmed by the District 11 Water commissioner, show that the last time a diversion record was recorded by the Williams ditch individually was 1914. Inspection of the official location recorded for the Williams Ditch diversion shows no sign of any past diversion and therefore we believe this location has always been in error. It is our belief that in 1915 the Williams Ditch was diverted by the Williams and Hamm Ditch. The first time the diversion record shows the Williams Ditch combined with the Williams and Hamm Ditch was in 1927. The diversion record goes on to show that the Williams priority has been recorded as diverted by the Williams and Hamm most every year since 1955. We believe this long history of diversion record proves that the Williams Ditch Priority has a right to be diverted in to the Williams and Hamm Ditch. B. Legal Description of the corrected point of diversion: UTM Coordinates: Easting: 406616; Northing 4272883, Zone 13. See map on file with the Application and available for inspection at the office of the Clerk of this Court. 4. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: Steve Tait, 12250 County Road 195, Salida, CO 81201.
-------------------------------------------------
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of April 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
-------------------------------------------------
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 6th day of March 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan_________
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail March 11, 2020
