PUBLIC NOTICE
WATER FOR LEASE
Subject: Request For Proposals (RFP) for the lease of excess water rights associated with Friend Ranch and owned by the Town of Poncha Springs.
The Town of Poncha Springs is extending an invitation to water users to submit proposals for the leasing of water. Poncha Springs anticipates having 100-acre feet of quantified, surplus water available for lease at $100/acre foot. The leased water originates from ditches historically associated with the Friend Ranch property five miles West of Poncha Springs Colorado and can be delivered via the South Arkansas River. Some of the leased water has the potential to be stored in the Friend Ranch Reservoir, to be released as needed by the Lessee during irrigation season. The Town also has some storage space in an Excess Capacity account at Pueblo Reservoir which will allow for a book over between accounts (subject to Bureau of Reclamation Excess Capacity Contract stipulations) instead of direct capture if desired. All transit losses associated with the delivery of the water from the point of release, to the point of use shall be borne by the Lessee. The successful bidder will be notified in writing and will then enter a contract negotiation period to negotiate all aspects of the lease, including administration and engineering costs associated with the transfers, which will be the sole financial responsibility of the Lessee.
If you are interested in leasing water under the conditions described above, please submit a proposal. Please include the quantity you wish to lease and the intended use of the water, with an expected delivery schedule no later than 5:00 pm, Friday March 13th, 2020. Any proposals received after the time and date specified cannot be considered. The final award of the leases will be made by the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees at their regular March 23rd, 2020 meeting. Proposals can be hand delivered to Town Hall at 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, or you can mail the proposals to:
Town of Poncha Springs
PO Box 190
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Attn: Water Lease Proposal
Please direct all questions to:
Brian Berger 719-539-6882
Administrative Officer
A sample lease agreement can be sent electronically to all interested Lessors.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 10, 2020
