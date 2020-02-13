PUBLIC NOTICE
Request for Proposals
Salida School District R-32-J is seeking a contracted provider for Professional Audit Services. The full Request for Proposal can be found on the school district website: www.salidaschools.com, About The District tab, Procurement. Proposals are due to the Business Manager located at 349 E 9th Street, Salida, CO 81201 by 4 pm on March 20, 2020.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2020
