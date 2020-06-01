PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of ARDETH G. KIDDER, a.k.a. ARDETH GRACE KIDDER, a.k.a. ARDETH KIDDER, Deceased

Case Number 20PR30016

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before October 2, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Robert D. Kidder

PO Box 4524

Buena Vista, Colorado 81211

Attorney (Name and Address):

Lori K. Bohlender

PO Box 85, Poncha Springs, CO 81242

Phone Number: (719) 539-2744

FAX Number: (719) 221-8133

Atty. Reg. #: 025450

Published in The Mountain Mail June 1, 8 and 15, 2020

