Hearing Notice – Rescheduled Hearing

Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.