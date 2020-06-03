PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Trustees of Colorado Mountain College, a local college district, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and has been filed online at https://coloradomtn.edu/about-us/board-of-trustees/budget-audit/ where it will be available for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of said District which will be conducted via WebEx on June 24, 2020. Time for discussion of the budget will be approximately 1:00 p.m. Any person paying school taxes in said District may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file or register objections thereto. BOARD OF TRUSTEES, Colorado Mountain College, a local college district, dated May 20, 2020.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 27 and June 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.