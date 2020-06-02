Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.