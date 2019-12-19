PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN oF PONCHA SPRINGS
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-4
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING BY REFERENCE THE 2010 EDITION OF THE “MODEL TRAFFIC CODE”; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT THEREWITH; PROVIDING PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION THEREOF; AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
WHEREAS, the Town of Poncha Springs (the “Town”) is a Colorado statutory municipality governed by its elected Board of Trustees; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has authority pursuant to C.R.S. §31-15-101, et seq. and§31-16-101, et seq. to adopt and enforce all ordinances; and
WHEREAS, the Colorado Department of Transportation has prepared and published a 2010 edition of the Model Traffic Code for Colorado; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees recognizes the value of the Model Traffic Code for Colorado as providing a system of traffic regulation within the Town that is consistent with state law and with traffic regulations throughout the state and nation; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-16-201, et seq., the Board of Trustees may adopt by reference all or any part of a model traffic code; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority, the Town wishes to adopt by reference the 2010 edition of the Model Traffic Code for Colorado, enact certain amendments thereto, and provide penalties for Model Traffic Code violations and
WHEREAS, a public hearing on this Ordinance was conducted and proper notice thereof given in accordance with C.R.S. § 31-16-203; and
WHEREAS, a certified copy of the 2010 edition of the Model Traffic Code for Colorado was filed with the Town Clerk at least fifteen (15) days prior to public hearing on this Ordinance in accordance with C.R.S. § 31-16-206 and such code remains open to public inspection and purchase from the Clerk’s office and is also reviewable on the State of Colorado Department of Transportation website. See https://www.codot.gov/library/traffic/traffic-manuals-and-guidelines/fed-state-co-traffic-manuals/model-traffic-code.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO:
Section 1. Adoption. Pursuant to C.R.S. §§ 31-15-101 and 42-4-110(1)(b), the Town hereby adopts by reference Parts 1, 2, 512, 14, 15, and 1719, inclusive, of the 2010 edition of the “Model Traffic Code” promulgated and published as such by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Traffic & Safety Engineering Branch, 2829 W. Howard Place, Denver, CO 80204. The subject matter of the Model Traffic Code relates primarily to comprehensive traffic control regulations for the Town. The purpose of this Ordinance and Model Traffic Code is to provide a system of traffic regulations generally consistent with state law.
Section 2. Deletions. The 2010 edition of the Model Traffic Code is adopted as if set out at length save and except the following Parts which are declared to be inapplicable to the Town and are therefore expressly deleted:
Part 3 – Emissions Inspection
Part 4 – Diesel Inspection Program
Part 13 – Alcohol and Drug Offenses
Part 16 – Accidents and Accident Reports
Section 3. Additions and Modifications. The adopted edition of the Model Traffic Code is subject to the following additions or modifications:
A. The provisions of C.R.S. § 42-2-127(5.5), as amended, are applicable to penalty assessment notices issued by the Town. If a traffic offense is reduced, the points assessed for such reduced offense shall conform to the point assessment schedule under C.R.S. § 42-2-127(5), as amended.
B. Section 1701, concerning the classification of traffic offenses and schedule of fines, is hereby amended to read in its entirety as follows:
“1701. Traffic offenses and infractions classified – penalties – penalty and surcharge schedule
(1) Except as specifically set forth in this Section 1701, it is a traffic infraction for any person to violate any of the provisions of this code. Any designation or classification of a violation in any other section of this code is inapplicable and expressly superseded by this Section 1701. Traffic infractions shall constitute civil matters. The Colorado Rules of Municipal Procedure shall apply to traffic infraction proceedings, except that no warrant for arrest shall be issued for the defendant’s failure to appear when the only violation charged would constitute a noncriminal traffic infraction and the defendant’s driver’s license is issued by the State of Colorado or any other state which participates in the Interstate Nonresident Violator Compact, as codified at C.R.S. § 24-60-2101. Instead, the court may enter a judgment of liability by default against the defendant for failure to appear, assess any penalty and costs established by law and report the judgment to the appropriate state motor vehicle department which may assess points against the defendant’s driver’s license and may take appropriate action to ensure that the judgment is satisfied. There is no right to a trial by jury for any noncriminal traffic infraction.
(2) The following violations constitute criminal traffic offenses:
(a) A violation of section 1101 involving driving twenty-five (25) or more miles in excess of the lawful speed limit.
(b) A violation of section 1101(8)(a) involving driving twenty-five (25) miles or more in excess of the speed limit on any interstate highway.
(c) Violations of sections 1105 (speed contests), 1401 (reckless driving), 1402 (careless driving), 1409 (failure to show compulsory insurance), 1413 (eluding a police officer), 1703 (aiding and abetting a traffic offense) and 1903 (failing to stop for a school bus) of the Model Traffic Code, as amended.
(3) Notwithstanding any other provision of this code to the contrary, traffic infractions as provided in this code shall be subject to the following maximum penalty: a fine of $1,000.00. Court costs as authorized by state and local law shall be added to the fine.
(4) Notwithstanding any other provision of this code to the contrary, criminal traffic offenses as provided in this code shall be subject to the following maximum penalties: 1 year imprisonment or fine of $1,000.00 or both. Court costs as authorized by state and local law shall be added to any penalty imposed.
C. Section 1709, concerning penalty assessment notices, is amended by the addition of new subsections (6) and (7) to read in their entirety as follows:
“(6) Payment of a penalty assessment notice by the person to whom the notice is tendered shall constitute an acknowledgment of guilt by such person of his or her violation of the offense stated in such notice.
(7) Payment of the prescribed fine shall be deemed a complete satisfaction for the violation, and the city, upon accepting the prescribed fine, shall issue a receipt to the violator acknowledging payment thereof if requested. Checks tendered and accepted and on which payment is received shall be deemed sufficient receipt.”
Section 4. Penalty Assessment Procedure and Penalty Schedule. The following penalties shall apply to this Ordinance:
It is unlawful for any person to violate any of the provisions adopted in this Ordinance.
Any person who violates this Ordinance commits a class 2 petty offense.
The fines, penalties and surcharges as set forth in C.R.S. § 42-4-1701 (as that section may be amended from time to time), shall apply, as those fines and penalties correspond to the sections of the Model Traffic Code adopted by this Ordinance. If the penalty assessment procedure is not used, and the alleged offender is found guilty, court costs may be assessed in addition to the fine and penalties and surcharges set forth in C.R.S. § 42-4-1701.
The provisions of C.R.S. §§ 42-4-1703, and 42-4-17081718 (as those sections may be amended from time to time) are adopted by this reference.
Unless otherwise provided by law, all fines and penalties, and any surcharge thereon, for the violation of this Ordinance shall be paid to the Town.
Section 5. Application. The provisions of the adopted Model Traffic Code, as amended, shall apply to every street, alley, sidewalk area, driveway, park, and to every other public way or public parking area, either within or outside the corporate limits of this town, the use of which this town has jurisdiction and authority to regulate. The provisions of sections 606, 1204, 1208, 1211, 1401, 1402, 1409 and 1413, of the adopted Model Traffic Code, respectively, concerning unauthorized devices, parking, parking for persons with disabilities, limitations on backing, reckless driving, careless driving, failing to show compulsory insurance and eluding an officer shall apply not only to public places and ways, but also throughout this town.
Section 6. Penalties. Any person convicted of any violation of the provisions of this Ordinance shall be subject to penalties as set forth in section 1701 of the Model Traffic Code, as amended.
Section 7. Validity. If any part or parts of this Ordinance are for any reason held to be invalid, such decision shall not affect the validity of remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts thereof, irrespective of the fact that any one part or parts be declared invalid.
Section 8. Purpose; rules of interpretation. This Ordinance shall be so interpreted and construed as to effectuate its general purpose to make uniform the local traffic regulations contained herein. The purpose of this section and the Model Traffic Code adopted herein is to provide a system of traffic regulations consistent with state law and generally conforming to similar regulations throughout the state and nation. Article and section headings of this section and adopted Model Traffic Code shall not be deemed to govern, limit, modify or in any manner affect the scope, meaning or extent of the provisions of any article or section thereof.
Section 9. Safety Clause. The Board of Trustees hereby finds, determines, and declares that this Ordinance is promulgated for the health, safety, and welfare of the public and that this Ordinance is necessary for the preservation of health and safety and for the protection of public convenience and welfare.
Section 10. Severability; Conflicting Ordinances Repealed. If any section, subsection or clause of this Ordinance shall be deemed to be unconstitutional or otherwise invalid, the validity of the remaining sections, subsections and clauses shall not be affected thereby. All other ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 11. Emergency Declared. Pursuant to CRS 31-16-105, the Board of Trustees hereby finds, determines, and declares that an emergency exists requiring this Ordinance to be immediately effective upon final adoption as necessary for the immediate preservation of public peace, health and safety. Specifically, the immediate effectiveness of this Ordinance is necessary to ensure that traffic regulations quickly become applicable and enforceable within the limits of the Town in order to allow the Chaffee County Sheriff, whose office has contracted with the Town to provide such enforcement, the authority to do so. Further, the residents of and visitors to the Town have a legitimate expectation that traffic laws will be in force for their protection and safety. Immediate effectiveness of this ordinance is declared by the Board of Trustees to be necessary for these reasons.
Section 12. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect upon final adoption and signature by the Mayor.
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED ON FIRST READING TO CRS 31-16-203 on this 16th day of December 2019 and public hearing and final adoption set for January 6, 2020.
PASSED, FINALLY APPROVED, AND DECLARED IMMEDIATELY EFFECTIVE this ___ day of January 2020 by the Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado Board of Trustees.
_________________________________
Ralph B. Scanga, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________________
Brian Berger, Town Administrator/Treasurer/Clerk
[SEAL]
Published in the [name of paper]; _____________________, 2019
Posted at the Town Hall on _______________________, 2019
Published in The Mountain Mail December 19 and 26, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.