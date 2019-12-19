PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE
AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
ROCKY MOUNTAIN STOCKMAN INC
PO BOX 1419
POLSON, MT 59860-1419
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 10th day of November 2005, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:
TRACT IN SE4NW4 7-49-9
B439 P614
TREASURER
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2004;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ROCKY MOUNTAIN STOCKMAN INC for said year 2004;
That said JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY on the 13th day of November 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to JUDITH ANN MCKINLEY on the 15th day of April 2020, unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Mountain Mail on December 12, 2019, December 19, 2019 and December 26, 2019.
SEAL
Witness my hand this 9th day of December 2019
/s/ DeeDee Copper
Dee Dee Copper, Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado
