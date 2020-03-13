PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
02/01/2020 - 02/29/2020
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 721.83; AllMax Software, Inc., 960.00; American Health Holding, Inc., 10.55; American Professional Services, 395.00; Amilia Consulting U.S.A. Inc, 8780.00; Applied Concepts Inc, 5037.50; Aquatic Resources LLC, 9999.28; Arbor Rock LLC, 11322.50; Argys Plumbing & Heating, 8.30; Ark Valley Voice LLC, 225.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 4465.01; Ark-Valley Humane Society, 405.00; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 88.83; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 7176.27; Attorney General of Texas, 336.92; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 163.75; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 3085.87; AutoZone, 920.09; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 23287.50; Badger Meter Inc, 185.22; Benjamin H. Doon, 350.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 644.54; BoundTree Medical, 757.81; Broadcast Music, Inc, 32.16; Business Solutions Leasing, 1455.94; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Carol Babcock, 45.00; Catalina Inc, 9677.80; Catherine Eichel, 150.00; Cellco Partnership, 765.99; CenturyLink, 1488.06; Cesare, Inc, 3493.75; Chaffee County Commissioners, 42913.77; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 61800.00; Chaffee County Landfill, 106.25; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1632.37; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 1267.00; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christopher Meseke, 241.92; City of Salida, 4084.17; Clarion Associates LLC, 4906.25; Clear Advantage Glass, Inc., 24.00; Colonial Life, 324.74; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 220.00; Colorado Communities for Climate Action, 5000.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 655.75; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Department of Transportation, 4670.01; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 100128.08; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 2500.00; Consolidated Communications Network of Colorado, 100.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 223.25; Core & Main LP, 520.06; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 335.77; CSG Systems Inc, 202.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 90.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 392.62; Dell Financial Services LLC, 384.70; Denver Industrial Pumps, Inc, 6655.89; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 895.16; DHM Design Corporation, 410.00; DME Solutions Inc, 110.03; DPC Industries, Inc., 1014.38; EasYoke Management LLC, 102.15; Elavon, Inc, 2149.02; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 570.14; Elite Brands of Colorado, 99.00; Employers Council Services Inc, 6000.00; Eugene Cruz, 312.50; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 177.72; Family Support Registry / CO, 788.46; FCI IND INC, 2160.68; Fire and Police Pension Association, 37634.89; FirstNet, 1056.91; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 2630.25; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 486.52; Gail Franke, 93.60; Galls, LLC, 506.11; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Glenn Eggemeyer, 47.45; Gobin’s Inc., 1632.57; Grainger, 184.82; Harry Kropp, 4995.00; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 2000.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 783.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 967.50; Hylton Lumber Company, 1672.62; IC Security Printers Inc, 1075.80; Impresco LLC, 477.56; Inland Truck Parts Company, 956.27; Intermountain Overhead Door Service Inc., 367.20; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 21916.30; Janine R. Leiser Hall, 957.86; Jason Haug, 334.04; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 936.09; JVA, Incorporated, 4002.00; Kathleen Davidoff, 804.00; Kenneth Ricker, 1000.00; Kenneth S. Brandon, 72.00; Kristopher LaGraff, 2500.00; Land and Water Concepts, Inc, 543.75; Laura Pintane, 69.22; Linda K. Cook, 272.00; Lindsay Suttan-Stephens, 1304.00; MACK Pack LLC, 484.58; Mallika Magner, 190.00; Mark J.Wiard, 542.99; Mark McGovern, 3873.23; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 85.20; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 21.90; McFarland Oil LLC, 3272.69; Michael Fisher Jr, 140.00; Michael Ricci, 1501.00; Michael S. Brown, 6235.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 64.23; Mike Post, 89.96; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 93.50; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2739.00; Mr Target LLC, 2620.00; Municipal Code Corporation, 6650.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 17892.20; Nalco Company, 1093.50; OpenGov, Inc., 32500.00; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Phil Long Ford, LLC, 140.45; Pinnacol Assurance, 13464.00; Pitney Bowes, 600.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 115.60; Proforce Marketing Inc, 1180.00; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 1421.79; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; Republic National Distributing LLC, 580.20; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 263.90; Riverside Trophies, 62.50; Rob Martellaro, 46.98; Robin Covert, 148.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Salida Auto Parts, 829.35; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Hospital District, 2124.00; Salida Senior Citizens Inc, 225.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 10458.00; Scotty P. Krob, 3000.00; SGS North America Inc, 921.78; Sharpe Equipment & Irrigation, 807.70; Shorts International Limited, 807.20; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3261.63; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 706.69; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 4737.00; Sweetie’s Bakery and Deli LLC, 100.00; Sydney Schieren, 3706.25; Ted D Miller Associates, Inc, 2079.00; Terminix International Company LP, 55.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3456.28; Thomas Franke, 160.00; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 3000.00; Town & Country Salida Inc., 132.00; Two Red Bikes LLC, 491.83; Tyler Business Forms, 294.08; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 1195.00; US Foods, Inc., 54.12; US Postmaster, 1234.64; USA Blue Book, 1856.25; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 93.87; VeriTrace, Inc, 121.60; VISA, 24690.79; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1792.53; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 585.00; Western Slope Fire & Safety Inc, 320.00; Wholesale Distribution Alliance, LTD, 283.29; Xcel Energy - Salida, 18831.66; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 81187.37;
$745,094.33
Payroll Expenditure: February 2020, 406,067.91
Total February Expenditures: $1,151,162.24
Published in The Mountain Mail March 13, 2020
