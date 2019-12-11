PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue,

P.O. Box 279, Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Adult: Michael Joshua Fink

For a Change of Name to:

Case Number: 19C61

Division   Courtroom

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on December 2, 2019 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Michael Joshua Fink

be changed to

Michael Joshua Hauser

SEAL

By: /s/ Karen Prosser

Clerk of Court

Published in The Mountain Mail December 9, 10 and 11, 2019

