PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A MAJOR SUBDIVISION APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on September 23, 2019 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on an application submitted by and on behalf of Arkansas River Living, LLC, for 9.06 acres generally located between Old Stage Road (CR 105) north to Illinois Avenue; and the Arkansas River west to Scott Street. The property address is 786 Scott Street.
The applicant wishes to subdivide the property which is zoned R-3, High Density Residential District and R-4, Manufactured Housing Residential District, into approximately 41 lots.
Any recommendation by the Planning Commission for the Major Subdivision shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and public hearing.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2631.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 6, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.