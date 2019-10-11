PUBLIC NOTICE
Planning & Zoning Commission
Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 – 6:30 p.m.
PUBLIC HEARING: 11/12/2019, 6:30 p.m.
The Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., on Tuesday November 12th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for review of a Variance Land Use Application submitted by Sarah Whittington on behalf of Salida Properties LLC for property located at 116 Halley’s Ave, Lot 4, in the Crossroads Retail Park. The application is for a variance to the minimum Frontage Buildout of 80% at the setback and variance to the maximum side setback of 24’ on the south side.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will also hold a Public Hearing for a variance request submitted by Larry Vargas for his property located at 121 Halley’s Ave, Unit B, in Monarch Crossing. The request is for a variance to section 5.13.11 which requires “Sidewalk Signs shall be removed at the close of business each day.”
Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Monday, November 25th, 2018 – 6:30 p.m.
PUBLIC HEARING: 11/25/2018, 6:30 p.m.
The Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing at Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., on Monday November 25th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for review of a Variance Land Use Application submitted by Sarah Whittington on behalf of Salida Properties LLC for property located at 116 Halley’s Ave, Lot 4, in the Crossroads Retail Park. The application is for a variance to the minimum Frontage Buildout of 80% at the setback and variance to the maximum side setback of 24’ on the south side.
The Board of Trustees will also hold a Public Hearing for a variance request submitted by Larry Vargas for his property located at 121 Halley’s Ave, Unit B, in Monarch Crossing. The request is for a variance to section 5.13.11 which requires “Sidewalk Signs shall be removed at the close of business each day.”
Published in The Mountain Mail October 11, 2019
