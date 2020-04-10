PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JAMES M. BONGA, a.k.a. JIM BONGA, a.k.a. JAMES MATTHEW BONGA, a.k.a. JAMES BONGA, a.k.a. JAMES M. BONGA, JR., Deceased

Case Number 20PR30007

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before August 4, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

James Mark Bonga

413 Franklin Street

Ballston Spa, New York 12020

Attorney (Name and Address):

Lori K. Bohlender

PO Box 85, Poncha Springs, CO 81242

Phone Number: (719) 539-2744

FAX Number: (719) 221-8133

Atty. Reg. #: 025450

Published in The Mountain Mail April 3, 10 and 17, 2020

