PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Poncha Springs
The Town of Poncha Springs is seeking the services of a judge for its newly-formed municipal court. Duties will include presiding at court (estimated one day per month), ruling on motions and requests for subpoenas and related court business outside of court sessions, and associated correspondence with court staff, and as appropriate, the Town’s prosecutor, attorneys for defendants, pro se defendants, and police officers. The selected individual will be expected to suggest and adopt necessary local rules for the court, which will be a municipal court of record. This will be an independent contractor relationship, with specific duties and compensation to be negotiated with the selected individual. Qualifications must include admission to practice law in Colorado for at least five years and prior municipal court or similar adjudicatory experience.
Interested persons should contact Brian Berger at 719-539-6882 or by email at manager@ponchasprings.us with resume and availability. Interested individuals are requested to respond by no later than November 8th, 2019.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 14, 16, 18 and 21, 2019
