PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 08
(Series of 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING ARTICLE XIV OF CHAPTER TWO OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE TO CHANGE THE TITLE AND FUNCTIONS OF THE RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority, the City has previously adopted certain regulations within Chapter 2 the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”) concerning to administration and personnel and boards and commissions; and
WHEREAS, within Chapter 2, Article XIV of the Code, the City created the Recreation Advisory Board to assist the City on issues relating to parks, trails, recreation and open space; and
WHEREAS, the Recreation Advisory Board has recently recommended changing its title to “Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board,” along with amending some of the Board’s functions and structure; and
WHEREAS, the City Council now desires to amend the Code to reflect those recommendations as provided below.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Chapter 2, Article XIV of the Salida Municipal Code is hereby amended in its entirety to read as follows:
ARTICLE XIV. - RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD PARKS, RECREATION, OPEN SPACE AND TRAILS ADVISORY BOARD
Sec. 2-14-10. - Establishment.
There is hereby created and established a Recreation Advisory Board Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board for the City, which shall perform those duties and exercise those powers and responsibilities as set forth in this Article.
Sec. 2-14-20. - Membership and organization.
(a) The Recreation Advisory Board Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board shall consist of seven (7) members, including five (5) at-large members appointed by the City Council, the Parks and Recreation Director, and the Public Works Director, and two (2) alternates appointed by the City Council.
(b) The term of appointed members shall be two (2) years, except that the term of two (2) of the members appointed to the first Recreation Advisory Board Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board shall be for only one (1) year. Alternate members shall serve one-year terms. In the event that a vacancy shall occur during the term of any member, a successor shall be appointed for the unexpired portion of the term. Members may be reappointed to serve successive terms without limitation.
(c) A majority of the members shall be a quorum for the transaction of business.
(d) Members of the Board may be removed by action of the City Council for malfeasance, for non-excused failure to attend three consecutive meetings of the Board, or excessive absences deemed detrimental by a majority vote of the Board. To be considered excused, members must contact the Parks and Recreation Director at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting. Excused absences for emergency or illness will be noted in the meeting minutes.
(e) The officers of the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board shall be the Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and Secretary. These officers shall perform the duties prescribed by the Board’s bylaws and by the City Council. The officers shall be nominated and elected by the Board members by ballot to serve for one year (beginning on July 1) or until their successors are elected.
(f) The Chairperson shall preside over all meetings of the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board. In the absence or disability of the Chairperson, the Vice Chairperson shall perform the duties of the Chairperson.
(g) The Chairperson shall appoint individuals to standing or special committees of the Board, which action shall be approved by a majority of Board members present. The Chairperson shall be an ex-officio member of all committees. Each committee shall be comprised of at least one other member of the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board, and may also be comprised of City residents or qualified professionals. It shall be the responsibility of each Committee Chairperson to submit reports of each meeting to the Parks and Recreation Director.
(h) The most recent edition of "Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised" shall govern the Board as applicable, unless inconsistent with this Code, the Board’s bylaws or any special rules of order the Board adopts.
(i) Special meetings may be called by the Board Chairperson or upon the written request of three Board members filed with the Parks and Recreation Director. The purpose of the meeting shall be stated at the time of the request.
Sec. 2-14-30. - Powers and duties.
The Recreation Advisory Board shall have the following powers and duties.
(1) To serve as a link between the City Council, City staff, and the community.
(2) To assist the City in evaluating and prioritizing parks, trails, recreation, and open space projects in the community
(3) To assist the City in evaluating funding sources for parks, trails, recreation, and open space projects in the community.
Section 3. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 7th day of April, 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 21st day of April, 2020.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the ______day of _________________, 2020.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:______________
Mayor
(SEAL)
ATTEST: By:_______________
Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the ______ day of ____, 2020, and BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the ____ day of _____, 2020.
By:_______________
Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail April 10, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.