PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Adult: Max Shefte-Jacobs

For a Change of Name to:

Max Shefte Jacobs

Case Number: 19C46

Division     Courtroom

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on August 23, 2019 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has be filed with the Chaffee County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Max Shefte-Jacobs

be changed to

Max Shefte Jacobs

By Karen Prosser

Clerk of Court

Published in The Mountain Mail August 29, 30 and September 2, 2019

 

