PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Adult: Max Shefte-Jacobs
For a Change of Name to:
Max Shefte Jacobs
Case Number: 19C46
Division Courtroom
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on August 23, 2019 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has be filed with the Chaffee County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Max Shefte-Jacobs
be changed to
Max Shefte Jacobs
By Karen Prosser
Clerk of Court
Published in The Mountain Mail August 29, 30 and September 2, 2019
