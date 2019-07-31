Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.