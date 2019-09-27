PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Poncha Springs
The Town of Poncha Springs is seeking the services of a prosecutor for a newly-formed municipal court. Duties will include attending court (estimated one day per month starting in 2020), and associated correspondence with the judge, court staff, police officers and defendants. This will be an independent contractor relationship, with specific duties and compensation to be negotiated with the selected attorney. Qualifications must include admission to practice law in Colorado for at least three years and prior municipal court or criminal law experience.
Interested persons should contact Brian Berger at 719-539-6882 or by email at manager@ponchasprings.us with resume and availability. Interested individuals are requested to respond by no later than October 4th, 2019.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 13, 18, 20 and 27, 2019
