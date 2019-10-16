PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
09/01/2019 - 09/30/2019
Vendor Name, Total Payments
A-1 Chipseal Company, 3234.00; ACA Products, Inc., 521.50; Aidan Osborn, 231.00; Alec Coscarella, 19.00; AllMax Software, Inc., 930.00; Altamont Inc, 562.50; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; Amilia Consulting U.S.A. Inc, 15778.50; Antero Septic Corporation, 160.00; Aquatic Resources LLC, 288.30; Ark Valley Helping Hands, 2806.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1411.71; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.85; Atmos Energy Corporation, 1666.67; Attorney General of Texas, 336.92; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 161.60; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1354.08; AutoZone, 562.14; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 278176.72; Badger Meter Inc, 184.14; Badger Meter, Inc, 4881.59; Betty Scofield, 217.60; Beverage Distributors Company, 544.53; Bill Almquist, 233.52; Brad’s Automotive Repair, Inc., 81.89; Brady Brothers Inc., 417.90; Breakthrough Interactive, 376.96; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 88.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 1330.65; Butala Construction Company, 172.20; Caleb Carr, 231.00; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 38164.95; Cellco Partnership, 665.40; CenturyLink, 1546.48; Cesare, Inc, 4335.75; Chaffee County, 1469.82; Chaffee County Commissioners, 10808.31; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4679.29; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1632.37; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 2,971.00 ; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 270.40 ; Chemtrade Chemicals Corporation, 4,679.83 ; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1,450.00 ; Christopher Meseke, 231.00 ; City of Salida, 16,518.35 ; Clearent, LLC, 827.81 ; Colonial Life, 257.82 ; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 220.00 ; Colorado Department of Labor & Employment, 180.00 ; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 695.50 ; Colorado Department of Revenue, 150.00 ; Colorado Mountain College, 2,160.00 ; Complex Interactions Corporation, 263.00 ; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 127.50 ; Core & Main LP, 5,099.92 ; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 51.41 ; CSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, 1,865.00 ; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1,049.26 ; Daniel Distel, 377.64 ; Developmental Opportunities, 374.65 ; DHM Design Corporation, 1,770.00 ; DME Solutions Inc, 27.61 ; DPC Industries, Inc., 50.00 ; EasYoke Management LLC, 175.53 ; Elavon, Inc, 2,171.65 ; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 472.49 ; Elite Brands of Colorado, 99.00 ; EMS Software, LLC, 906.84 ; ESO Solutions, Inc, 2,760.00 ; Evan Burton, 800.00 ; Evergreen Tennis Courts Inc, 58,525.20 ; Family Support Registry / CO, 788.46 ; FCI IND INC, 1,237.40 ; Fire and Police Pension Association, 34,344.89 ; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3,408.53 ; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 1,046.50 ; Front Range Fire Apparatus, 1,923.60 ; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 344.84 ; Full Circle Restorative Justice, 2,000.00 ; Giff Kriebel, 252.52 ; Glen Van Nimwegen, 519.36 ; Gobin’s Inc., 1,163.64 ; Grainger, 167.72 ; Harper Powell, 861.00 ; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 882.00 ; Hylton Lumber Company, 537.11 ; Impresco LLC, 207.39 ; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 19,418.24 ; Intex Recreation Corp., 1,692.69 ; J & M Displays, Inc., 300.00 ; Jason Haug, 30.00 ; Justin Hill, 1,895.35 ; JVA, Incorporated, 478.00 ; Kenneth S. Brandon, 373.54 ; Kristi Jefferson, 252.52 ; Largo Tank & Equipment Inc, 1,912.80 ; Leo John Accaira, 400.00 ; Linda K. Cook, 96.00 ; Linda Mariposa Marangia, 536.80 ; LM Kersting Construction Company, 212,867.06 ; Louise Fish, 28.00 ; Lynn Giles, 124.95 ; MACK Pack LLC, 378.13 ; Matthew Bender & Company Inc., 490.61 ; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 952.20 ; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 444.40 ; Michael Travis, 19.00 ; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 45.50 ; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 119.00 ; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 5,262.50 ; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 959.60 ; Municipal Code Corporation, 632.00 ; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 14,490.23 ; Nalco Company, 3,736.26 ; One More Day Property Management, LLC, 300.00 ; Orion Integration Services, 7,000.00 ; Pinnacol Assurance, 10,558.00 ; Pitney Bowes, 487.44 ; Poncha Pass LLC, 250.00 ; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 115.60 ; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 17,988.67 ; Pueblo Combined Courts, 62.30 ; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 222.00 ; Recreonics Inc., 82.25 ; Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, 5.50 ; Republic National Distributing LLC, 436.40 ; Rex Kindall, 1,637.50 ; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00 ; Richey Design LLC, 481.40 ; River Valley Home Solutions, 32.58 ; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 366.90 ; Russell Johnson, 1,562.00 ; Salida Auto Parts, 231.19 ; Salida Circus Outreach Foundation, 1,500.00 ; Salida Hospital District, 1,551.44 ; Sara Gregg, 36.00 ; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 165.26 ; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 4,428.50 ; SEPI Marketing, 200.00 ; Smith and Loveless, Inc, 3,678.32 ; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 4,989.64 ; Souled Out T-Shirts, LLC, 1,079.62 ; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 27,487.50 ; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 361.28 ; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 456.47 ; SteamPlant Event Center, 96.00 ; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 1,350.00 ; Tammy Michelle Kavanagh, 33.50 ; Ten Point Sales & Marketing, LLC, 2,018.57 ; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3,297.11 ; The Webstaurant Store, Inc., 3,899.18 ; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 250.00 ; Tierney Brothers Inc, 7,239.00 ; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 4,690.02 ; Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, 180.00 ; US Postmaster, 1,236.09 ; USA Blue Book, 639.54 ; USDA/Rural Development, 240,245.00 ; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 166.14 ; Vermont Systems, Inc., 470.00 ; VISA, 27,356.42 ; Vista Works, 62.50 ; Walker Parking Consultants/Engineers, Inc, 17,566.98 ; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 720.00 ; Waxie’s Enterprises, Inc, 220.48 ; Xcel Energy - Salida, 24,513.80 ; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 107,929.80 ; Zach Talbert, 150.00
$1,352,070.89
Payroll Expenditure: September 2019
$397,401.94
Total September Expenditures:
$1,749,472.83
Published in The Mountain Mail October 16, 2019
