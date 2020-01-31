PUBLIC NOTICE
CCUSC charitable organization 501(c)(3) is holding its Annual General Meeting at 50 Burger, 445 E. Rainbow Blvd., Monday February 10th at 6pm. This is a public meeting.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 31, 2020
