Table of Contents
1. Overview of the Requirement 3
2. Request for Qualifications Definitions 4
3. Request for Qualifications 5
3.1 Enquiries 6
3.2 Closing Date 6
3.3 Late Responses 6
3.4 Qualifications Review Committee 6
3.5 Review and Selection 6
3.6 Signed Responses 6
3.7 Acceptance of Responses 6
4. Services 6
5. Evaluation Criteria 7
6. Submission Requirements 7
7. Conflict of Interest 7
8. Limitations 8
Overview of the Requirement
Main Objective:
The objective of this RFQ is to solicit responses from qualified architectural firms to design and provide final drawings for a multi-use- two story structure. The proposed building structure will be used for services provided by Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, the Emergency Operations Management Department for Chaffee County and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Target Audience:
The target audience for this RFQ is qualified Architects who have experience with government and institutional building design and project oversight.
Chaffee County:
Chaffee County has a population of 19,097 full and seasonal residents, one half of whom reside in the local incorporated municipalities of Salida (County Seat), Buena Vista and Poncha Springs, and about one half of the total population reside in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Project Design Background:
Operations in the County Public Safety Building includes the Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services –“EMS” , the Office of the Emergency Manager and for the Chaffee County Sheriff. The current cadre of services is spread out in various offices and this building will allow everything to be uniform related to public safety services in Northern Chaffee County. The total number of FTE to be housed and to operate out of this building is estimated to be 10 FTE.
A large meeting room will also be designed for inclusion in the building layout to accommodate 100 individuals for commissioner meetings, as well as, other trainings for law enforcement and emergency management and community functions.
EMS Requirements:
The CCEMS Department will need three (3) bays for their ambulances, other safety equipment and a secured area to storage medications and high cost medical equipment and supplies. The bays would be constructed at one end of the building. One of the bays will also consist of an enclosed fitness facility. A total of two drive through bays (4 doors) and one “back in bay” will be required.
The second floor of the building would house EMS personnel and serve as living quarters when they are “in-service”. The second story of the structure must be designed with sound proofing between the first and second floor. The EMS portion of the facility will have a paging and radio system incorporated throughout.
Three separate dorm rooms are required along with a kitchen, laundry facilities, office, medical supply/training equipment room and meeting/living room space. Separate bathrooms ( female/male) which also calls for a shower in each respective bathroom.
Sheriff Requirements:
The Sheriff department would also require three (3) bays for their vehicles and for secured storage and ideally would be on the opposite end of the EMS bays. One of the bays will also consist of an enclosed evidence storage. A total of two drive through bay (4 doors) and one back in bay will be required.
The first floor for the Sheriff operations would include space for two and possible three offices along with a reception work area and a private bathroom area.
Emergency Manager Requirement:
The Emergency Manager will require a small office and an area for storage of various equipment.
Common Use/Meeting Room:
A large meeting room which would be located on the first floor of the building between the service bays in the center of the building. It should be big enough to host up to 75-100 individuals and serve as the meeting venue for county commission meetings and other county related business. It would also serve as the Emergency Operations Center( EOC) for the northern end of the county. Space in this area would include tables and chairs and some storage space.
This room would be wired for TV monitors, recording and projection capabilities and microphone use .
Estimated Building Size:
The building envelope design will be 180’ x 60’ thus leaving the total square footage at 10,800.
1. Request for Qualifications Definitions
EOC – Emergency Operations Center prescribed by NIMS
FTE- Full Time Equivalent
QRC – Qualifications Review Committee
EMS – Emergency Medical Service
2. Request for Qualifications
• Inquiries- All official inquiries related to this RFQ are to be directed, via email, to the County Administrator, Robert Christiansen, at bchristiansen@chaffeecounty.org .
• Closing Date- Complete hard copies (5) and one electronic copy of each response must be received before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the address on the front cover of this RFQ. Responses must not be sent by facsimile. Responses and their envelopes should be clearly marked with the name and address of the respondent and the project or program title.
• Late Responses- Late submittals may not be accepted and the county reserves the right to reject any and all submittals.
3.
3.4- Qualifications Review Committee
The qualifications review committee will consist of building department staff, finance staff, administration, and elected officials.
3.5 Review and selection
This RFQ is being used for pre-qualification purposes and the ORC will check responses against the mandatory criteria required for this submittal. Responses not meeting the all mandatory criteria may not be considered for review and may be rejected on this basis alone. Qualified respondents will be provided with a copy of the RFP if one is issued.
The evaluation criteria are located on page 6 of this RFQ.
3.6 Signed Responses
Electronic submittals may be signed using the submitter’s initials and their professional title.
3.7 Acceptance of Responses
Responses to this RFQ will be subject to the assessment by the QRC, and if chosen, will be contacted for the RFP. The RFQ is not a binding agreement to purchase goods or services.
4. Services
The following list of services is expected to be provided by a qualified architect in the RFQ:
4.1 – Schematic design
4.2- Design development
4.3 - Construction documents
4.4 – Contract administration
4.5 – other service options include programming, model making, feasibility studies, cost estimating, renderings, conflict management and walk through(s) of project building site.
5. Evaluation Criteria
a) Years of experience in the field related to government projects.
b) Experience with the type of project specified in the RFQ.
c) Evidence of familiarity with energy efficient building design.
d) Proven capacity to deliver the project requirements on time and on budget.
e) Sample written reports or other required materials for the project.
f) Awards obtained by firms practice and performance.
g) Number of projects done in the Chaffee County.
6. Submission Requirements
Provide the following submittal requirements:
A. A statement of interest
B. A resume that outlines the respondent’s experience, the experience of key team members and a response to the qualification review criteria
C. A fee proposal for this project
D. Evidence of the ability to perform the services set forth in section 4, above.
E. Three professional references
F. Proof of professional insurance then in effect with coverage limits of $350,000.00 per person and $990,000.00 per occurrence.
7. Conflict of Interest
A conflict of interest exists wherever an individual could benefit directly or indirectly from access to information or from a decision over which they have influence and also includes a perceived conflict where someone might reasonably perceive there to be such benefit and influence. A conflict of interest occurs when a staff member or consultant attempts to promote a private or personal interest that results in an interference with the objective exercise of their job responsibilities or gains an advantage by virtue of his/her position in the organization. Conflicts of interest may be real, potential or perceived.
The respondent should disclose conflicts of interest, in writing, to the review committee who will consider the nature of the respondent’s responsibilities and the degree of potential or apparent conflict in deciding the course of action that the respondent needs to take to remedy the conflict of interest.
8. Limitations
Responses received after the deadline stated above may not be considered and may be rejected on this basis alone.
All responses and material shall be kept confidential until opening, at which time they will become subject to public disclosure.
Chaffee County reserves the right to reject any or all responses, to further negotiate with successful Proposer, and to waive information and minor irregularities in responses received, and to accept any portion of the response if deemed to be in the best interest of Chaffee County to do so. Final acceptance of any response will be conditional upon satisfactory execution of a contract by the County and the Proposer. Acceptance of a response will not impart any rights to any party including, and without limitation, rights of enforcement, equity, or reimbursement, until the contract and all related documents are approved and properly executed.
If, in the sole judgment of the Board of County Commissioners, the responses are substantially equal, the Board may grant the contract to a person(s) currently located in Chaffee County. The total cost of response preparation and submission shall be borne by the Proposer.
All information submitted in response to this RFQ is public after the Notice of Award has been issued. The Proposer should not include as part of the response to the RFQ any information which the Proposer believes to be a trade secret or other privileged or confidential data. If the Proposer wishes to include such material with a response, then the material should be supplied under separate cover and identified as confidential. Statements that the entire response is confidential will not be honored. Chaffee County will endeavor to keep that information confidential, separate and apart from the response subject to the provisions of the Colorado Open Records Act or order of court.
All persons are afforded full and equal opportunity to submit responses in response to this invitation and for just, merit-based consideration. No person will be discriminated against on grounds of race, color, gender, religion, ancestry, or national origin.
