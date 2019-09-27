PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Carl W. Lantz, a/k/a Carl Lantz, Deceased

Case Number 19PR30086

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Fremont County, Colorado on or before January 13, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Mary Lantz

c/o Cutler Law Office, LLC

PO Box 743

Salida, CO  81201

Attorney:

Donald F. Cutler, IV

Cutler Law Office, LLC

PO Box 743

Salida, CO  81201

Phone Number:  (719) 539-5017

Fax Number: (719) 539-5018

E-mail:  office@cutlerlaw.org

Atty. Reg. # 32739

Published in The Mountain Mail September 13, 20 and 27, 2019

