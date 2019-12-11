PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of REX KINDALL aka REX N. KINDALL aka REX NEAL KINDALL, Deceased                                                        

Case Number 19PR30054

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado

With a copy to:

Mindi L. Conerly Millican

Ryan F. Callahan

Conerly & Callahan, LLC

333 S. Townsend Avenue

Montrose, CO 81401

on or before April 10, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Mindi L. Conerly Millican

Ryan F. Callahan

Conerly & Callahan, LLC

333 S. Townsend Avenue

Montrose, CO 81401

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Mindi L. Conerly Millican

Ryan F. Callahan

Conerly & Callahan, LLC

333 S. Townsend Avenue

Montrose, CO 81401

Phone Number: 970-249-3449     

E-mail: mlc@montroselawyers.com

FAX Number: 970-249-7455

Atty. Reg. #:33946/39008

Published in The Mountain Mail December 4, 11 and 18, 2019

