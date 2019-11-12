PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed BIDS for construction of the US Highway 50 Phase IV Streetscape (Project # TAP M150-004, Project Code 20557) project will be received at the City Public Works Building 340 W SH 291, Salida, CO 81201 until 11:00 AM Thursday, December 5th, 2019, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Project is the construction of pedestrian and lighting enhancements to the US Highway 50 corridor and the associated transportation improvements. This will include removals, unclassified excavation, erosion control, asphalt roadway patching, curb and gutter, pedestrian sidewalk, drainage improvements, traffic control, and minor signing and striping. The project will also include Local Agency requirements from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. Construction of the Base Project is to be completed by May 29, 2020. Project includes 1461 LF of 2” electrical conduit, 2087 SY of asphalt, 1400 tons aggregate base course, and 1845 SY concrete flatwork.
Bidders must be pre-qualified by the Colorado Department of Transportation. Only Bids from pre-qualified bidders will be accepted.
This project is partially funded by CDOT’s Fund X program.
Davis-Bacon Wages are not required for this project.
Preference is given to Colorado contractors.
Contractors are required to submit CDOT forms 604 and 606 with their bids. The apparent low bidder must also submit CDOT forms 605 and 621.
A Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of bid price is required, and Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of bid, will be required.
Convene at City of Salida Public Works, 340 West Highway 291, on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at 11:00 AM for a mandatory pre-bid meeting.
Copies of the Plans and Specifications will be available on November 11th, 2019
Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained using the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing website at https://cityofsalida.com/2019/11/city-of-salida-partners-with-bidnet-rocky-mountain-epurchasing-
/s/ David Lady
Public Works Director
Published in The Mountain Mail November 11 and 12, 2019
