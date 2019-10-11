PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING DATE BEFORE THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A VARIANCE APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on October 28, 2019 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Board of Adjustment at City Council Chambers, 448 East First St, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on the application of Brett and Cindy Gray. The applicants are requesting approval for a variance on the property located at 22 Trailside Circle, legally known as Lot 22 Trailside Estates Subdivision, City of Salida, Chaffee County, Colorado.
The purpose of the request is to receive a variance for the minimum rear lot line setback for a sunroom addition to the existing primary dwelling. The minimum rear lot line setback for buildings zoned Medium-Density Residential (R-2) is 20 feet. The applicant is requesting a variance of 5 feet for the addition. No other dimensional standards are proposed to be impacted. Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department at (719) 530-2634.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 11, 2019
