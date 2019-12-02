PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE SALIDA CITY COUNCIL CONCERNING PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 16 LAND USE AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING ACCESSORY BUILDINGS AND ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on December 17, 2019, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a second reading and public hearing will be conducted by Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on amendments to Chapter 16, Articles I and IV of the Salida Municipal Code regarding accessory buildings and accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The proposed changes would provide a definition for ADUs; eliminate ADUs from density calculations; and revise dimensional and other standards for accessory buildings and accessory dwelling units including, but not limited to, side lot line setbacks and maximum allowable square footage.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2634.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 2, 2019
