PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Phyllis Anne Eynon, Deceased Case Number 19PR30042
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before March 25, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Stuart Eynon, Emily Anne Eynon
750 S. Lafayette Dr. Apt G 205
Lafayette, CO 80026
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
James L. Gillies, Esq.
The Law Office of James L. Gillies, PC
26697 Pleasant Park Rd. #220
Conifer, CO 80433
Phone Number: 303-838-2500
E-mail: jimgillies@qwestoffice.net
FAX Number: 303-838-2400
Atty. Reg. #:21854
Published in The Mountain Mail November 22, 29 and December 6, 2019
