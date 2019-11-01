PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE
AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
HOTEL FINANCE PARTNERS INC
1400 BROADFIELD BLVD STE 600
HOUSTON , TX 77084
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to FRHL, LLC & UMB BANK OF COLORADO NA the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:
BLK 15 LOTS 3 THRU 9 AND 31 THRU 33
PT LOTS 10 THRU 20 AND
PT LOTS 25 THRU 30 AND
ALLEY BET LOTS 10 AND 11AND
LOTS 30 AND 31
BLK 16 PT LOT 1
BLK 17 LOTS 1 THRU 6 AND
PT LOTS 7 THRU 10 AND
LOTS 15 THRU 30
BLK 18 N'LY 15 FT LOTS 31 THRU 33
PT BARNHILL ST AND
GALENA ST AND
ALLEY ADJ LOTS IN BLK 17AND 18
GARFIELD
REC NO 359295 384121 417001 418506
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to FRHL, LLC & UMB BANK OF COLORADO NA.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of INN VESTORS INC and/or it’s successors, assigns, heirs and estates for said year 2014;
That on the 1st day of November 2016, said FRHL, LLC & UMB BANK OF COLORADO NA assigned said certificate of purchase to GUARDIAN TAX CO LLC;
That said GUARDIAN TAX CO LLC on the 22nd day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to GUARDIAN TAX CO LLC on the 19th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Mountain Mail on October 18, 2019, October 25, 2019 and November 1, 2019.
Witness my hand this 16th day of October 2019
/s/ Dee Dee Copper
Dee Dee Copper, Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado
