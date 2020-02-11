PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Poncha Springs
Subject: RFP for Qualified Engineering Services pertaining to municipal road improvements, to include the development of ~967’ of W. Poncha Ave. from US 285 to Evans Ave. to include a street cross-section of 36’ curb to curb, curb & gutter, 6’ planter, and sidewalks on both sides with driveway cuts as identified; as well as, ~635’ of Sabeta Ave from US Hwy 285 to Shavano Street to include intersection improvements at US 285/Sabeta and coordination of utility relocation. Surveying has been completed.
To Prospective Bidders,
The Town of Poncha Springs is at this time seeking qualified Bids to perform the engineering work necessary to improve segments of W. Poncha Ave and Sabeta Ave. An optional pre-bid meeting and walkthrough will be held Friday February 14th at 10:00am at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, CO 81242. The Successful Bidder will provide the Town with the following:
* A “Statement of Qualifications” demonstrating recent, relevant experience with municipal road system engineering, including references from successfully completed projects.
* Proof of the firm being properly bonded and insured to appropriate industry standards.
Bids should include estimates for the following scope of work:
* Design options for Sabeta Ave Improvement Project presented to the Board of Trustees
* Finalized Civil Engineering Plans to be approved by the Town.
* An Estimate of Probable Cost (EOPC) for construction so financing can be arranged.
* Bid document preparation, scheduling, (including mandatory pre-bid meeting) and review of submitted bids with a recommendation of award.
* Construction oversight will be considered part of the bid and noted as “Phase 2, Construction Oversight”. This would include site inspections, weekly construction meetings, progress reports, and contractor pay app review and recommendation.
Sealed bids for the services detailed above will be received no later than Thursday, February 20th at 1:30 pm either by mail, or in person and will be opened on Thursday February 20th at 2:00pm at Town Hall.
Town Trustees will award the Bid at their regular Board of Trustees Meeting on Monday, February 24th beginning at 6:30 pm.
For more information please call Town Hall at 719-539-6882.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 11, 2020
