PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of JAMES M. BONGA, a.k.a. JIM BONGA, a.k.a. JAMES MATTHEW BONGA, a.k.a. JAMES BONGA, a.k.a. JAMES M. BONGA, JR., Deceased
Case Number 20PR30007
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before August 4, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
James Mark Bonga
413 Franklin Street
Ballston Spa, New York 12020
Attorney (Name and Address):
Lori K. Bohlender
PO Box 85, Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Phone Number: (719) 539-2744
FAX Number: (719) 221-8133
Atty. Reg. #: 025450
Published in The Mountain Mail April 3, 10 and 17, 2020
