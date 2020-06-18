The Salida School District R-32-J Board of Education will have a public hearing at 6:00 pm June 23, 2020, via electronic conference, for any public opinions on the proposed budget for 2020-2021 fiscal year. The budget is available for inspection in electronic form on the school district website. The link to the electronic conference may also be found on the school district website.
Published in The Mountain Mail June 16, 17, 18, 19 and 22, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.